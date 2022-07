The Utah Jazz made a franchise-altering decision when they elected to trade Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. The massive collection of draft picks put the franchise in a better long-term position and brought up the question of what the plan is for Donovan Mitchell. While the Jazz publically have stated their intention to retool around Mitchell, there were growing whispers that may not entirely be the case. The decision to hire first-time head coach Will Hardy to a five-year deal fed into the theory that the Jazz may be set for a rebuild. These suspicions were confirmed as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski gave a peek into the mindset of the organization on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO