A Georgia man is accused of using his girlfriend to lure his ex into a fight so that he could murder her. Colvin Lindsey allegedly orchestrated a fight between his current girlfriend Teandra Brox and ex-girlfriend De'ja McCrary. South Fulton Police say that McCary drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on May 25 at the behest of Lindsey, 11 Alive reported over the weekend.

