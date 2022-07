It's been easy to miss this with so much going on, but Iran is in position to make a nuclear weapon quickly if it wants. A U.S. diplomat told NPR this month the Iranians have enough uranium to make a weapon. They have slowly been going out of compliance with a nuclear agreement since the United States withdrew from it. And that is the backdrop for an announcement today in Israel. The U.S. and Israel do not agree how to approach the Iranian threat, but today, President Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a declaration agreeing that Iran must never get a bomb.

