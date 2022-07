The most wonderful time of the year is set to kick off as the Big 12 begins our run of annual media day events on Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Baylor will return to the site of its first ever Big 12 championship game win in 2021 with expectations of defending the crown thanks to returning rising star coach Dave Aranda. However, many eyes will be on Texas and Oklahoma as both try to bounce back from disappointing years in 2021.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO