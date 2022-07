Thirty years after a woman was strangled to death in Mountain View, a Bay Area tech CEO has now been charged for her murder. John Kevin Woodward, 58, the president and CEO of Readytech, was arrested last Saturday at JFK airport in New York after arriving from Amsterdam and charged with the strangulation murder of his roommate’s girlfriend in Mountain View in 1992, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney. Woodward will be arraigned when he gets back to Santa Clara County in the company of Mountain View detectives, and faces life in prison if convicted.

