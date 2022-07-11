HONEY BROOK, PA — The Party for Socialism and Liberation of Chester County wants you to join them on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9:00 am in support of a family facing eviction. The family was recently served an eviction notice ordering them to vacate their trailer home in Honey Brook despite their rent reportedly being paid.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is saluting sales associates in the Chester County Offices for being the office leaders for the month of June 2022. CHADDS FORD OFFICE. William Jipson Jr. has been recognized for Units. He has been licensed since 2019...
KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
Meredith Kenny, Assistant Chief of Nutrition and Food Services at Coatesville VAMC is seen stocking the shelves with groceries provided by the Chester County Food Bank on June 7, 2022. (Submitted Image) COATESVILLE, PA — Veterans in Chester County now have a food pantry to turn to for assistance. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — For the first time since 2019, Philadelphia magazine will be able to celebrate its Best of Philly winners in style and in person. On Thursday, August 4th, guests are invited to taste food from Best of Philly-winning restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in celebrating the ‘best’ Philly has to offer, as the party will take place by the fountain at Dilworth Park located at 1 S. 15th Street in Philadelphia.
WEST CHESTER, PA — In a continued effort to provide affordable housing options for families and seniors in Chester County, the Commissioners this week awarded $3.4 million towards two separate developments. The developments, one located in Caln Township and the other in Phoenixville, will offer units that are affordable...
WEST CHESTER, PA — Saturday, July 16th is an important day for Chester County. That’s the day that our community joins with communities across the nation in introducing “988” as the direct phone connection support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. The 988 Mental Health Crisis Hotline provides an immediate response to individuals in crisis, and offers a connection to local resources and services.
WEST CHESTER, PA — Summertime means concerts, and Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester is the place to be for music lovers this season. This summer, the downtown performing arts center will feature a Fresh & Local Summer Series with tribute bands, Grammy Award-winning artists, and a local performer. So mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy some of the best music that our region has to offer!
NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced it was recently recognized as a “3+” Company by 50/50 Women on Boards, the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, in recognition for having a board of directors comprised of three or more women.
WEST CHESTER, PA — Do you live in Chester County and want to learn how to preserve your local farms? The Chester County Agricultural Land Preservation Board says it is here to help! They are currently accepting applications for the Commonwealth/County Program and the Chester County Challenge Grant Program. These two programs have helped preserve more than 560 farms totaling over 43,000 acres in Chester County. If you’re interested in preserving your community’s farmland, read on for more information!
WEST READING, PA — Four years ago, Tower Health completed its first Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA). These assessments have been required of tax-exempt hospitals since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010. In preparation for its second round of CHNAs, all Tower Health facilities and its community partners came together to identify the region’s health priorities and determine a collective path forward. The findings from this process were released earlier this week in a report entitled “Tower Health 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments.”
LOWER GWYNEDD TWP, PA — Sumneytown Pike will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Evans Road beginning Monday, August 1, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Wednesday, August 31.
KIRKWOOD, PA — This Saturday, July 16, Chester Water Authority (CWA) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) celebrate Lakes Appreciation Month with a kayak sunset paddle on the Octoraro Reservoir. The event takes place from 3 PM to 10 PM at The Octoraro Reservoir Boat Launch at 212 Spruce Grove Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536. This inaugural event was coordinated by PFBC District Officer J. Schmidt.
MALVERN, PA — Chester County-based medical technology company Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) has been named Top Non-Invasive Devices Provider in 2022 by MedTech Outlook magazine for its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics said, “We are grateful to be recognized as...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) announced that three long-term and post-acute care centers affiliated with Genesis HealthCare are recipients of the 2022 Silver – Achievement in Quality award. These providers are among the 46 recipients nationwide that achieved the Silver award.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — There may be light at the end of the tunnel for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders, suicidal ideation, and stressors that leave people feeling stuck in life. The Ko-Op, a groundbreaking, psychedelic psychotherapy treatment center where patients can undergo therapist-assisted ketamine treatments, has opened at 1625 South Street in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (OTC: AFIIQ) this week announced that, in continuation of its ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, the auction held as a part of its court-supervised sale process has concluded with the following bids deemed as the highest and best offers:. Giant Group will acquire the...
