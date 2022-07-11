ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Entertainment

By Aiden Alexander
MyChesCo
 4 days ago

There’s something for everyone in Chester County, where events galore unfold...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Rally Planned to Support Family Facing Eviction

HONEY BROOK, PA — The Party for Socialism and Liberation of Chester County wants you to join them on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 9:00 am in support of a family facing eviction. The family was recently served an eviction notice ordering them to vacate their trailer home in Honey Brook despite their rent reportedly being paid.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Things to Do in Chester County, Pennsylvania: The Best of the Best

Chester County is a great place to visit for families and friends alike. There is always something to do, and the scenery is beautiful. The top attractions in Chester County, Pennsylvania are definitely worth checking out. From horseback riding to exploring the local history, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, next time you are looking for a fun-filled day, be sure to place some of the county’s best attractions at the top of your list!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair: A Fun-filled Event for the Entire Family

KIMBERTON, PA — The 93rd Kimberton Community Fair is set to run from July 25, 2022, until the evening of July 30, 2022, at Kimberton Fire Company Fairgrounds. This year’s fair will be packed with events and activities for the entire family! There will be Livestock shows, home arts exhibits, chicken barbeque, band entertainment, carnival rides and games, fair food, contests and raffles, and community spirit.
KIMBERTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MyChesCo

Best of Philly Soiree Returns to Dilworth Park for First Time Since 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA — For the first time since 2019, Philadelphia magazine will be able to celebrate its Best of Philly winners in style and in person. On Thursday, August 4th, guests are invited to taste food from Best of Philly-winning restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, and take part in celebrating the ‘best’ Philly has to offer, as the party will take place by the fountain at Dilworth Park located at 1 S. 15th Street in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Introduces “988” Mental Health Crisis Hotline

WEST CHESTER, PA — Saturday, July 16th is an important day for Chester County. That’s the day that our community joins with communities across the nation in introducing “988” as the direct phone connection support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. The 988 Mental Health Crisis Hotline provides an immediate response to individuals in crisis, and offers a connection to local resources and services.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Entertainment#Food And Drink
MyChesCo

Upcoming Performances at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: A Fresh & Local Summer Series

WEST CHESTER, PA — Summertime means concerts, and Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester is the place to be for music lovers this season. This summer, the downtown performing arts center will feature a Fresh & Local Summer Series with tribute bands, Grammy Award-winning artists, and a local performer. So mark your calendars and get ready to enjoy some of the best music that our region has to offer!
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia HVAC and Plumbing Contractor Tracey Mechanical Celebrating 50 Years in Business

NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Learn How to Preserve Farms in Chester County with the Agricultural Land Preservation Board

WEST CHESTER, PA — Do you live in Chester County and want to learn how to preserve your local farms? The Chester County Agricultural Land Preservation Board says it is here to help! They are currently accepting applications for the Commonwealth/County Program and the Chester County Challenge Grant Program. These two programs have helped preserve more than 560 farms totaling over 43,000 acres in Chester County. If you’re interested in preserving your community’s farmland, read on for more information!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyChesCo

Tower Health Releases 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments for Berks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties

WEST READING, PA — Four years ago, Tower Health completed its first Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNA). These assessments have been required of tax-exempt hospitals since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010. In preparation for its second round of CHNAs, all Tower Health facilities and its community partners came together to identify the region’s health priorities and determine a collective path forward. The findings from this process were released earlier this week in a report entitled “Tower Health 2022 Community Health Needs Assessments.”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Sumneytown Pike to Close at U.S. 202 Beginning August 1 in Lower Gwynedd Township

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP, PA — Sumneytown Pike will be closed and detoured approaching U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) from Evans Road beginning Monday, August 1, for roadway reconstruction under a project to widen and improve nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Wednesday, August 31.
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Kayaker’s Dream: Take a Sunset Paddle on the Octoraro Reservoir This Saturday

KIRKWOOD, PA — This Saturday, July 16, Chester Water Authority (CWA) and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) celebrate Lakes Appreciation Month with a kayak sunset paddle on the Octoraro Reservoir. The event takes place from 3 PM to 10 PM at The Octoraro Reservoir Boat Launch at 212 Spruce Grove Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536. This inaugural event was coordinated by PFBC District Officer J. Schmidt.
KIRKWOOD, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-295 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

The Ko-Op, a New Affordable Therapy-Assisted Ketamine Treatment, Opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — There may be light at the end of the tunnel for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders, suicidal ideation, and stressors that leave people feeling stuck in life. The Ko-Op, a groundbreaking, psychedelic psychotherapy treatment center where patients can undergo therapist-assisted ketamine treatments, has opened at 1625 South Street in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy