Podcast: Chemicals Don't Cause Obesity; Does An Omicron Booster Make Sense?

Image by Bru-nO via Pixabay

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and chemistry Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom as they break down these stories:

Environmental Working Group has again claimed that chemicals in food and consumer products are contributing to obesity. They are mistaken, embarrassingly so.

Does An Omicron ‘Booster’ Make Sense?

The FDA just voted to approve a different Covid vaccine; this one based on one of the Omicron subvariants. But the decision was anything but simple. A look at the science.

Listen to the Science Dispatch on Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app. Join our Dispatch newsletter to get these stories and more delivered to your inbox.