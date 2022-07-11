ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Chemicals Don't Cause Obesity; Does An Omicron Booster Make Sense?

Image by Bru-nO via Pixabay

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and chemistry Cameron English and Dr. Josh Bloom as they break down these stories:

Environmental Working Group has again claimed that chemicals in food and consumer products are contributing to obesity. They are mistaken, embarrassingly so.

  • Does An Omicron ‘Booster’ Make Sense?

The FDA just voted to approve a different Covid vaccine; this one based on one of the Omicron subvariants. But the decision was anything but simple. A look at the science.

Listen to the Science Dispatch on Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Or add the RSS feed to your favorite podcast app. Join our Dispatch newsletter to get these stories and more delivered to your inbox.

COVID-19 Vaccination: To Boost Or Not To Boost, Is That The Question?

“Vaccination is highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death.”. Jennifer Kriss, Ph, D Epidemiologist at Centers for Disease Control [2]. Health effects on the elderly have been emphasized during the pandemic; however, such health effects, especially mortality, tend to be higher for all causes, not just COVID. In this analysis, we focus on differences between COVID and non-COVID deaths, expressed as relative risk ratios of COVID mortality, where non-COVID deaths are defined as total death counts less COVID death counts. The pandemic may have also increased non-COVID deaths by virtue of treatment delays. [3]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Another View of EPA's Formaldehyde Review

It is difficult to understand how the EPA can continue to propose safe levels for chemicals such as formaldehyde that approach, or in some cases are lower than, levels that occur naturally or are produced in human metabolic pathways. This is especially puzzling when external formaldehyde exposures do not upset the homeostasis of these internal concentrations. That EPA has proposed such safe levels, however, suggests to us that EPA, while approaching this task in a semi-systematic fashion, has nevertheless failed to bring to bear the knowledge residing in much of its staff. I am thinking specifically of Rory Conley, one of several of EPA’s scientists who have won the Lehman award from the Society of Toxicology, an award sometimes referred to as the Nobel prize for risk assessment. Rory Connolly has published extensively on formaldehyde and is heavily cited in EPA’s text. Yet, EPA staff had not approached him for his opinion on the developing formaldehyde assessment since the early 2000s. The lack of using EPA’s expertise, recognized globally for their knowledge and experience with formaldehyde, defies explanation.
ENVIRONMENT
Podcast: FDA Tries To Ban JUUL; Low-Nicotine Cigarettes Coming Soon?

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine, Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein, as they break down these stories:. Nicotine has been in the news a lot between the plan to remove JUUL, a nicotine delivery system from the market, and the FDA proposal to require cigarettes to have lower nicotine levels. I asked myself a simple question for which I did not have a ready answer, what amount of nicotine is necessary to get you addicted— what dose makes the poison?
HEALTH
Every Picture Tells A Story - Numbers over Words

“When you use a word to describe the likelihood of a probabilistic outcome, you have a lot of wiggle room to make yourself look good after the fact. If a predicted event happens, one might declare: “I told you it would probably happen.” If it doesn’t happen, the fallback might be: “I only said it would probably happen.” – Harvard Business Review.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby.The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say.The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.Children’s minds are particularly interesting to AI researchers, since they are able to grasp rules and common sense in a way that remains largely mysterious. Researchers have suggested that computers could be successful in mimicking this system, and that it...
COMPUTERS
Chillin’ and Grillin’: Are Charred Meats Safe?

What are Heterocyclic Amines and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons?. Heterocyclic amines (HAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) form in meats when cooked at high temperatures for a long duration with low moisture. Thermal processes such as roasting, grilling, frying, and barbecuing meet these requirements. Nine HAs and 15 PAHs have been associated with binding to DNA, inducing cellular mutations, and the development of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Meat, Milk From Gene-Edited Cows Safe to Eat? New Study Says 'Yes'

Scientists have known for many years that genetically engineered (GE) crops pose no greater risk to human health or the environment than their conventional counterparts. A similar case has been made for GE animals as evidence accumulates that we can safely apply the tools of biotechnology to achieve all sorts of useful ends, such as engineering disease-resistant pigs and hornless dairy cattle. The authors of a study recently published in GEN Biotechnology have gathered additional data that tells a similar story.
AGRICULTURE
MedicineNet.com

Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Go Away?

Schizophrenia is a mental condition that affects millions of people globally. No one really knows what causes it. However, research suggests that some factors combined can make a person more likely to develop schizophrenia. These include physical, genetic, psychological, and environmental factors. Although some people are prone to schizophrenia, an...
MENTAL HEALTH
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

