Cincinnati Reds infielder Donovan Solano is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. Solano is snagging a seat after starting the last seven games. Joey Votto (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday to play first base and bat cleanup. Mike Moustakas will work as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 8 batter. Solano may be limited to starts versus left-handed pitchers while the Reds' regulars are all healthy.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO