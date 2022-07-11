Cocke County High School releases Back to School information

All students will report to Cocke County High School by 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1st for the first day of school. Dismissal will be at 3:15 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served; and buses will be running. If you have any questions regarding busing, please call the Cocke County Bus Garage at 423-623-2757.

CCHS NEW STUDENT PRE-REGISTRATION/ENROLLMENT

Cocke County High School staff will be available in the CCHS Counseling Office to pre-register any NEW enrollees July 20-27 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration will be halted and the office will be closed July 28-29 due to countywide inservice. (Special Note: These dates are for NEW registrants only—incoming 9th graders who were registered at their local elementary schools as 8th graders this past spring do NOT need to participate.)

Registration will resume Monday, Aug. 1, however all students will be on campus beginning this day. Calling ahead to arrange an appointment on or after this date may be more favorable in order to begin this process. To assist with this issue, an ONLINE Pre-registration/Enrollment Form for Cocke Co. High School is available. It can be accessed at your convenience from the district website (www.cockecountyschools.org) or by the link/QR code provided here: https://forms.gle/DSQqYGoAz3E6rAhq5.