ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ramiro Gonzales: Texas court pauses execution after questions raised about expert testimony

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8fmV_0gcJ6BWO00

A Texas appeals court has temporarily stayed the execution of Ramiro Gonzales, who was sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and killing an associate named Bridget Townsend in 2001 when they both were 18.

Gonzales, now 39, was set to die by lethal injection on Wednesday before the court intervened.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals held on Monday that Gonzales had made a convincing initial showing that an expert who testified in his sentencing hearing gave “false” information about how much of a future danger he might pose, a key part of the legal basis for a death sentence.

During the punishment phase of the 2006 trial, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon claimed that those who commit sexual assault have an “extremely high” rate of recidivism, as much as 80 per cent. Gonzales’s attorneys argued later reviews suggested there wasn’t any evidentiary basis for this figure.

“That false testimony could have affected the jury’s answer to the future dangerousness question at punishment,” the appeals court wrote in its Monday decision.

The 39-year-old’s case, and Mr Gripon’s growing doubts over his role in it, were the subject of a Marshall Project report co-published this week by The Independent .

The Texas appeals court sent the case back down to the trial level for further review.

In June, Gonzales appealed to Texas governor Greg Abbott to stay the execution, to give the 39-year-old time to donate a kidney to a stranger in what his attorneys called “his efforts to atone for his crimes”.

The death row inmate’s attorneys said they had identified two potential donors, including a cancer survivor in Washington with a rare blood type who had spent years waiting for a transplant.

“It seems almost impossible, but God moves in mysterious ways,” Judy Frith, the potential recipient, wrote in a letter submitted to the governor alongside the one from Gonzales. “Whether or not Mr Gonzales could donate to me, I cannot emphasize enough what a precious gift you would be giving someone if you allowed Mr Gonzales the opportunity to donate his kidney.”

The state corrections department, which allowed Gonzales to get evaluated for the potential kidney donation, said in July it would not allow the transplant to go forward given the impending execution, telling CNN last week it could introduce an “uncertain timeline, thereby possibly interfering with the court-ordered execution date.”

The Independent has contacted the state department of corrections for comment.

An organ donation from death row isn’t the only unorthodox part of the Ramiro Gonzales case.

Mr Gripon, the psychiatrist, concluded that Gonzales had the signs of “antisocial personality disorder” after spending three hours with him, a determination that would influence his testimony during the death penalty trial.

The doctor would later tell The Marshall Project he had his doubts about that diagnosis, and about the overall accuracy and utility of predictions about future dangerousness, saying he wasn’t sure he had any unique insights compared with “anyone with similar intelligence and the same facts”.

Despite his eventual doubts, such predictions were used numerous times in Texas, which has executed four times more people than any other state in modern US history, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

One psychiatrist, James Grigson of Dallas, even earned the nickname “Dr Death” and claimed he could make “100 per cent and absolute” predictions that those on trial would kill again.

Ramiro Gonzales confessed to the killing and said a visit from a “cowboy minister” in prison inspired him to change his life.

In prison, Gonzales took yoga, earned the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree from a Bible college and started writing sermons for the prison’s radio station.

“How can I give back life? This is probably one of the closest things to doing that,” he told the Marshall Project. “I don’t want to say it’s saving somebody’s life, but it’s keeping somebody from dying.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office could challenge the appeals court decision.

The Independent has reached out to the office for comment.

Comments / 4

Related
Slate

When Will Texas Stop Executing People Whose Death Sentences Are Unconstitutional?

Texas is at it again, once more thumbing its nose at the Supreme Court in a death penalty case. Last Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from Terence Andrus, a prisoner on Texas’ death row. Two years ago, the court held that Andrus’ attorney had failed to present a mountain of mitigating evidence that could’ve saved his life. The court ruled that his counsel’s representation fell below the constitutional minimum and sent the case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals with instructions to consider whether the mitigating evidence could have made a difference in the mind of at least one juror.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Black Enterprise

Federal Judge Considers Lowering Black Family’s $67M Settlement in Wrongful Death Suit

A federal judge is reviewing the $67 million payout the family of a Black man shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers was set to receive. Landon Nobles, 24 was fatally shot in the back by APD’s Richard Egal and Maxwell Johnson in 2017. In December, a jury found Egal and Johnson guilty of using excessive force against Nobles and awarded his mother and the mothers of his two children $67 in damages, KXAN reported.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Attorneys#Prison#Cca#Marshall Project
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Black Enterprise

California Governor Pardons Woman Imprisoned As A Teen For Killing Her Trafficker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a pardon to a woman who was imprisoned as a teen and spent nearly 20 years in prison for killing the man who sexually trafficked her. Sara Kruzan was pardoned on Friday after spending 18 years behind bars and dedicating herself to community work since her 2013 release, LA Times reports. In Newsom’s pardon letter, he credited Kruzan with having “provided evidence that she is living an upright life and has demonstrated her fitness for restoration of civic rights and responsibilities.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Texas Seceding From U.S. 'Would Mean War,' Law Expert Says

Texans hoping that the Lone Star State eventually breaks away from the rest of the nation to form a new country are likely to be disappointed when considering what the Supreme Court once said about their options for secession. A case following the Civil War made it clear that the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy