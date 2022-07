Britons have sent sales of paddling pools and fans soaring and are set to break a record for the amount of ice creams and lollies bought in a single week as they prepare for potential record temperatures, retailers have said.With an “amber” extreme heat warning in place for much of England and Wales on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Tesco said it had sold 14 times more paddling pools over the past week than the week before, while sales of inflatable sprinklers and water games had increased by 1,568%.Tesco is also gearing up to sell more than 9 million iced treats...

