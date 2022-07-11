ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lera Lynn- Friday Afternoon Live (07/08/22)

By Austin Preston
lightning100.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Friday, Nashville based singer/songwriter Lera Lynn was the latest performer for Lightning 100’s weekly event, Friday Afternoon Live! Lynn was Lightning’s local artist of the week leading up to...

lightning100.com

WSMV

Fans of Bettie Page push for historical marker in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A famous 1950s pinup model from Nashville could soon have her own historical marker. Bettie Page is known as the ‘Queen of pinups’ and the Metro Historical Commission is considering honoring her. Page would be one of the first pop culture icons to have...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Famous Dave’s to Host All Star BBQ Challenge

After nearly three decades in operation, Famous Dave’s is launching its first ever All Star BBQ Competition on Saturday, July 16 right in the nation’s capital of barbecue — Nashville, TN. Hosted by the best-known barbecue restaurant brand in America, 10 of America’s best BBQ teams including...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Emmy Squared Opens East Nashville Location

Emmy Squared Pizza, the award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant has officially opened its doors to its newest location in East Nashville. The latest outpost of the beloved restaurant and its fourth location in Nashville features Emmy Squared’s classics including the famous burgers including Le Matt Burger, voted the Best Burger in Nashville, Detroit-style pizzas, delicious salads, delectable shareable appetizers, as well as cocktails, wine, and beer. Located at 1000 Main Street on the corner of Main and South 10th Streets in East Nashville neighborhood with a buzzing food and nightlife scene, Emmy Squared encompasses 2,500 square feet of dining space with 65 seats. The East Nashville outpost of Emmy Squared features exclusive menu items and offerings celebrating the lively neighborhood including:
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Norman Named Anchor on GMA

NASHVILLE, TN — A new person has joined ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” and she’ll be one of the co-anchors. It was announced last week that Janai Norman would be joining the show as a co-anchor along with Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim. She will anchor on Saturdays and Sundays and she began this past weekend. “Good Morning America” airs locally on WKRN-2. ABC News president Kim Godwin made the announcement to the staff last week regarding Norman’s addition to the program. She began her career at ABC News as an intern at News One in 2011. In 2016, she returned to the network to cover politics as a multi-platform reporter in DC and soon became an overnight anchor for “World News Now” and “America This Morning.” Janai was recently named host of Pop News over the weekend in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Nashville, TN — 30 Top Places!

Music City has a serious breakfast game. Sure, it’s known as a brunch town, but it has plenty of exceptional breakfast spots to satisfy every palate. From Southern comfort food to decadent pastries, the options for breakfast in Nashville are endless. And, we’re helping you enjoy the best breakfast...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

The Picnic Cafe set to move to new location in spring 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After announcing earlier last month that the lease for The Picnic Cafe in Belle Meade wouldn't be renewed, the restaurant has found a new spot!. The local restaurant has been serving up favorites such as their famous chicken salad for nearly 40 years, and in spring 2023, they will be making their way to their new home.
NASHVILLE, TN
matadornetwork.com

7 Tennessee Vacation Ideas Your Kids Will Love

Has captured the imaginations of so many songwriters and musicians. The state teems with natural beauty, history, and culture, not to mention mouthwatering cuisine. And the best way to experience all Tennessee has to offer is with the people you love. From outdoor adventures to kid-reviewed attractions, Tennessee has plenty...
TENNESSEE STATE
nashvillelifestyles.com

Meet the Chairs of Swan Ball 2022

The Swan Ball, one of the premier charity events in the United States, is a white tie gala benefiting Cheekwood. The Ball takes place on the Swan Lawn at Cheekwood each June, and includes an evening of cocktails, seated dinner, live auction, a featured fine jewelry exhibit, and of course, a level of entertainment found only in Music City as guests dance the night away to huge music artists among the likes of Darius Rucker and Tony Bennett.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nearest Green Distillery unearths the story of a slave and the birth of Tennessee whiskey

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About an hour drive south of Nashville, there’s a distillery that aims to bring truth to a long history of Tennessee whiskey making. Nearest Green Distillery sits on 323 acres of property in Shelbyville. The Black-owned company is led by CEO Fawn Weaver, who helped unearth the story of Nathan “Nearest” Green—a former slave who taught Jack Daniel everything he knew about distilling whiskey.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance Announces Second Location in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA), Tennessee’s largest orthopedic surgery group, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location in Murfreesboro, TN. Located at 5109 Veterans Pkwy, Suite 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, TOA Murfreesboro Westlawn features an orthopedic clinic, physical therapy, MRI access, and sports performance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

55th Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale Returns

The 55th annual Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale is returning to the Middle Tennessee Expo Center at 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard this weekend, July 15 through July 17. Guest’s will be able to browse through aisle after aisle of antique furniture, signs, advertising pieces from the 1950’s, vintage jewelry, pottery, paintings and more! One of Murfreesboro’s longest lasting traditions, both those who have long loved antiques and vintage and those who have just gotten interested need to stop by and take a peek at some of the finest offerings from around the country.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

USN hires first person of color to lead school in 107 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, a Nashville private school made history after hiring the first person of color to lead the school. After 107 years, the University School of Nashville will have its first person of color leading the k-12 school. Nashville is filled with dozens of private schools...
NASHVILLE, TN
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Shopping center fire surprises business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the Madison area. The fire happened at a shopping area in 3918 Dickerson Pike at Able Helpers Homecare of Nashville, Soul Food Kitchen, Nailed By Mariee, The HELP Center and NUTRITION TIME. The fire was reported around 9 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN

