ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH

Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Screening to be held

By Staff Report
meigsindypress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLIPOLIS, Ohio – In 2022, it is estimated that there will be more than 650,000 new cases of oral, head and neck cancer diagnosed worldwide, and unfortunately, many individuals will not be aware of their cancer until it has reached an advanced stage. Oral, head and neck cancer is now ranked...

meigsindypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
meigsindypress.com

Meigs Health Today: Ticks on the Rise, What You Need to Know

Meigs Health Today: Ticks on the Rise, What You Need to Know. ick numbers and tick-borne diseases are on the rise in Ohio. This trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. According to Tim McDermott at Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), 20 years ago there was only one tick species in Ohio that caused medical concern, the American Dog tick. Today there are five, including the Blacklegged tick (also known as the Deer tick), Lone Star tick, Asian Longhorned tick, and the Gulf Coast tick. Their diseases include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme disease, Human Granulocytic Anaplasmosis, Human Monocytic Ehrlichiosis, Tularemia, and Babesiosis among others. The increase in prevalence is due to expanding habitat, which is attributed to climate change.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

New 988 life-line rolls out nationwide this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When you find yourself needing immediate help, the numbers that may come to your mind are 9-1-1. But a new three-digit number will be introduced nationwide Saturday to help you if you ever find yourself in a mental health crisis. It comes as calls to the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Gallipolis, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to require masks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Out of an “abundance of caution,” the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) will now require masks for staff and visitors. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director of the KCHD, says they are doing this due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Demolition Took Place to Make Room for Teen Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County demolished a house they bought to make room for a teen center Thursday. The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center will fill the now empty lot next year. The center will not only be a place for teens to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head And Neck Cancer#Cancer Screening#Cancer Treatment#Holzer Health System
meigsindypress.com

Bonecutter-Rood Birth Announced

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio – James Rood and Garnett Bonecutter-Rood of Meigs County are proud to announce the birth of their son, Samuel Wyatt Bonecutter-Rood. Samuel was born July 4, 2022 at O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio. The baby weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

CAMC reinstating face mask requirement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — CAMC has reinstated a universal face mask policy for all facilities. According to a Facebook post from CAMC Health System on Tuesday, this is effective immediately. They say masks must be worn in all facilities, including hospital lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeterias, elevators, stairwells, common halls...
CHARLESTON, WV
WHIO Dayton

Covid-19 outbreak reported at southern Ohio summer camp

LUCASVILLE — The Scioto County Health Department confirmed there was a Covid-19 outbreak of nine confirmed cases at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus. It’s the same camp that had a norovirus outbreak back in May, WBNS says. A camp spokesperson...
Your Radio Place

Funeral customs of the past to be discussed at Caldwell event

CALDWELL, Ohio – The Noble County Chapter of Genealogy will meet on Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. At noon, Bill Peoples of Peoples Mortuary Museum in Marietta, will speak on the funeral customs of the past. This is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Caldwell Public Library annex on North Streert, next to First Baptist Church.
CALDWELL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Portsmouth Daily Times

32 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 8 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James C. Perkins, 40. Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Possession of Drugs. Possessing Drug...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Ohio company acquires Stonerise Healthcare facilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio-based transitional care system has agreed to acquire Stonerise Healthcare Transitional Care’s facilities in West Virginia and Ohio. CommuniCare Health Services offers multiple services, including nursing rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living. The company has facilities in West Virginia and six other states. The...
OHIO STATE
WDTV

VIDEO: Parkersburg recycling plant has facility explosion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP/WDTV) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion early Thursday morning. The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street. Wood County representatives say they received 44...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight. The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. just after midnight regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street. Wood County representatives say they got...
PARKERSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Tammy Jo Queen-Cremeans, 48

Tammy Jo Queen-Cremeans, 48, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Marietta Memorial Hospital on July 10, 2022, following a valiant fight against an extended illness. She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Tammy was born to James “Bud” and Debbie Queen on...
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports another 22 COVID deaths as data catches up

CHARLESTON — After multiple days without any reported COVID-related deaths, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 22 fatalities attributed to the virus Monday. The dead ranged in age from a 44-year-old woman from Jefferson County to a 96-year-old woman from Wayne County and included two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
meigsindypress.com

Meigs Trade Days Returns with Horse Show and More

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – Meigs Trade Days returns this weekend with a craft show, camping and a horse show. On July 16-17, 2022 there will be vendors, crafters, artists, baked goods, and more set up on the fairgrounds. The theme is “Christmas in July” for vendors along with camping available. Campers will have themed activities as well.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy