Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Screening to be held

Meigs Health Today: Ticks on the Rise, What You Need to Know. ick numbers and tick-borne diseases are on the rise in Ohio. This trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. According to Tim McDermott at Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), 20 years ago there was only one tick species in Ohio that caused medical concern, the American Dog tick. Today there are five, including the Blacklegged tick (also known as the Deer tick), Lone Star tick, Asian Longhorned tick, and the Gulf Coast tick. Their diseases include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme disease, Human Granulocytic Anaplasmosis, Human Monocytic Ehrlichiosis, Tularemia, and Babesiosis among others. The increase in prevalence is due to expanding habitat, which is attributed to climate change.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO