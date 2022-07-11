PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Wilder believes new players can fill big shoes

With a smaller pool of players to draw from, losses to graduation can amplify for football teams playing at the eight-man level.

With the Wilder football team graduating nine seniors from a team which went 5-3 last season and was a season-ending loss to Notus short of winning at 1A Western Idaho Conference title, Wildcats coach Kyle DalSoglio knows he will have a lot of holes to fill this season. However, he thinks he might have the right pieces ready to fill many of those spots. Getting those behind them ready to step in, may be the bigger challenge, the coach said.

“We have a lot of seniors in a certain spots, but to be honest even those seniors don’t have a ton of experience,” DalSoglio said. “There’s only a couple of guys that actually started every game. So, we’re really inexperienced, but I feel like our kids are ready to take on that new role. We don’t have a ton of depth, that’s my biggest concern right now.”

DalSoglio estimates that going into the season he has roughly a dozen players that he said he can count on, but added that the depth runs out quick if injuries start piling up.

Wilder returns three full time starters, not including sophomore quarterback Kyevan Gephart, who got some valuable playing experience as a freshman splitting time with Adrian Miramontes. DalSoglio said there will be no rotating quarterbacks this year, as he expects Gephart to take all the snaps on offense.

The Wildcats will also have a strong stable of running backs, as Isaac Rodriguez returns as a starter at that position, with Noe Anguiano expected to be a strong No. 2 option for the Wildcats to run the ball.

DalSoglio added that sophomore Julian Neri is another running back he expects to make big strides this season.

“Our running backs, we got three stud kids who I think will be as good as it gets in our league,” the coach said.

DalSoglio also likes the line which will be blocking for the runners, anchored by center Santiago DeLaCruz, a returning starter. Felix Lopez and Francisco Cortez will be the guards. Senior Lucas Willis, who hasn’t played football since his freshman year, joins the Wildcats and could get into the mix to play on the line or at tight end. Raul Luna and Cristin Cuellar will also be pass catchers for Wilder this season.

Willis will likely also get into the mix on the defensive side of the ball, likely on the defensive line. He could also play at linebacker, DalSoglio said he hasn’t got a chance to watch Willis play yet, but believes he will be an impact player for the Wildcats this fall.

“He looks really good,” DalSoglio said. “He played baseball for us and he’s a really big kid for our level, probably 6-foot, 210 or 215 (pounds). He’s also got some decent speed.”

Juan Jimenez and Luna will also be leading the way on the defensive line, with DeLaCruz, Lopez and Cortez all getting in on the rotation.

Anguiano, a first-team all-conference linebacker last season, will be back at that position, anchoring the Wildcats’ defense that features just a single linebacker.

Rodriguez will be playing cornerback for the Wildcats, who like to put their corners close to the line. Cuellar will be a safety, while Neri will likely get the start at either corner of safety, depending on who else DalSoglio can install into the defensive backfield.