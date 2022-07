Trap-Neuter-Return reached a milestone on Tuesday, having captured and released 1,000 cats that have been neutered through the program. TNR North Platte was formed about six years ago by Linda Lund and Sami Erickson, who are passionate about helping feral cats in the community. The program involves trapping, neutering, vaccinating and ear-tipping the feral and stray cats in a colony, and then returning them to their territory.

