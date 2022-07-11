ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida man arrested after randomly shooting from window of home

By 850 WFTL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples, Florida —A man in Naples, Florida was...

10-year-old Florida kid Daniel Marquez, who was arrested for making mass school shooting ‘threat,’ pleads not guilty

The 10-year-old Florida boy who was arrested by the Lee County sheriff’s office after an alleged school shooting threat pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Daniel Marquez — a grade-schooler who was escorted from a police station in handcuffs — was accompanied by his dad when he entered his plea in Lee County juvenile court. Daniel’s father burst into tears as he struggled to grasp his 10-year-old son’s shocking arrest in May.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man shooting from Florida home leads to 9-hour standoff

NAPLES, Fla. — A man shooting from a Florida home is facing charges after a nine-hour standoff with police. Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. Authorities said the man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers casino arcade ejects 2 men thought to be grand theft suspects

Deputies are looking for two men who were ordered to leave a Fort Myers casino arcade Thursday night for resembling suspects in recent crimes at similar venues. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men were seen on camera entering the Lucky 7 Jackpot casino arcade, located at 2837 Cleveland Ave., at around 7:30 p.m. The two men asked the security guard if they had a specific type of gaming machine. The armed security guard recognized the men from recent news stories and ordered them to leave the property.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 13

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FMPD: 'troubled hotel' draws highest 911 calls

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A records request uncovered increasing crime rates in one part of Fort Myers. Fort Myers Police told us that investigating the Travelodge hotel located on South Cleveland Avenue is the area they've become concerned about. There is important content to the FMPD confirming the trespassing...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coral Oaks Golf Course employee shot at; Cape Coral police investigating

Cape Coral police are investigating an incident where someone shot a gun at an employee at the Coral Oaks Golf Course on Sunday. The victim told police he arrived at work after 4 a.m. and came out of the garage on a lawnmower when he noticed a vehicle by hole 18, according to Officer Brandon Sancho, a Cape Coral police public information officer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Lehigh Acres couple sentenced to 4 years in prison for PPP fraud

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres husband and wife will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $880k in PPP relief money during the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal Judge Thomas Barber sentenced Anthony Bruey to four years and three months in a federal prison.The...
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera with crowbar breaking into SWFL business

A suspect was caught on camera with a crowbar breaking into Scott’s Landscape Nursery in the middle of the night in North Fort Myers. “He knew exactly where cash was being kept,” Trish Routte from SWFL Crime Stoppers said. “Your average person that’s breaking into a random business, they’re not going to know where the cash is.”
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL

