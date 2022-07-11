Florida man arrested after randomly shooting from window of home

Deputies are looking for two men who were ordered to leave a Fort Myers casino arcade Thursday night for resembling suspects in recent crimes at similar venues. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men were seen on camera entering the Lucky 7 Jackpot casino arcade, located at 2837 Cleveland Ave., at around 7:30 p.m. The two men asked the security guard if they had a specific type of gaming machine. The armed security guard recognized the men from recent news stories and ordered them to leave the property.
