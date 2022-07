COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates an early morning bus accident in Eugene. According to a report released by the Missouri Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 2:26 a.m. on US-54 Hwy., east of Farm View Rd. The eastbound commercial bus, driven by 62-year-old Thomas A. Babbitt, of Boonville, allegedly fell asleep while driving and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled through the median, struck a ditch, and traveled across the westbound lanes of US-54, striking another ditch. Continuing, it struck a house, a shed, and a fence before coming to rest in a field.

