HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are 25,000 open felony warrants in Harris County. "These crooks know they are not going to court, they're just going to let it play out and when they get caught, they get caught," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Association. "The problem is they know they're wanted. They could be paranoid. They could be high, they could be crazy, we don't know."

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO