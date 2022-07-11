ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Free Residential Cleanup and Recycling Day

simivalley.org
 2 days ago

A free residential clean-up and recycling day is available to all Simi Valley residents. It will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Simi Valley Landfill and Recycling Center located at 2801 N....

www.simivalley.org

simivalley.org

Annual Water Quality Report Now Available

The City of Simi Valley’s Waterworks District No. 8, serving more than 26,000 homes and businesses within the City of Simi Valley, has published the Annual Water Quality Report (WQR). The Report is available at www.simivalley.org/WQR. Printed copies are available at City Hall. The Report provides information regarding drinking...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Simi Valley, CA
freightwaves.com

Truckers plan LA/Long Beach work stoppage Wednesday to protest AB5

Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
LONG BEACH, CA
PLANetizen

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Los Angeles County Now Protected

With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
simivalley.org

Seeking Local Artisans for Senior Center Arts and Crafts Fair

After a two-year hiatus, the Simi Valley Council On Aging (COA) will resume its annual Arts and Crafts Fair on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This two-day event, located at the Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, is free to the public.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California Bans New Gas Stations To Fight Climate Change

Sonoma County officials questioned the clearance procedure for a new gas station without recognizing they were initiating a movement in green energy policy. This ultimately stopped future growth. A Petaluma councilwoman who spearheaded the effort to ban new gas stations from being built in the city of 60,000 last year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. Board Of Supervisors To Vote On Motion For Power To Remove Sheriff

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a motion Tuesday that would give the board the power to remove the L.A. County Sheriff. The motion, introduced by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell and Hilda L. Solis is aimed to “establish meaningful checks and balances,” stating that the check on the County Sheriff is “long overdue,” according to County documents.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Convoy of big rigs slow traffic on LA freeways in protest of gig worker law

A convoy of big rig trucks are causing delays on Los Angeles freeways in protest of California legislation that is reclassifying truck drivers as gig workers. According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly. The convoy has caused delays on the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro, and the 110 and 710 freeways. Meanwhile, some drivers stayed behind to picket the entrance to the port complex.The work stoppage is expected to last 24 hours.The truckers are protesting AB 5, which is also known as the gig worker law, which took effect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

2847 Brookhurst Court, Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA, 93551

Gorgeous 2 Story home featuring 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, home in the West Palmdale Rancho Vista area. Enter your new home through the Double wide door entry into large living room with high vaulted ceilings, with a large dining area, family room with fireplace, great kitchen with mobile island, and lots of storage. With all 4 Bedrooms and loft that leads to the balcony with view of the hills. Large Primary bedroom with Double Doors, with its own bathroom with double sink and a large walking closet. 2 Independent Air conditioning systems to manage 1st and 2nd Floor Independently, a Large well kept Backyard with artificial turf and trees that offer a shaded area to enjoy the afternoons with the family, Conveniently located close to Marie Kerr Park, Antelope Valley Mall, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, schools, and minutes away from the 14 fwy., and located in a cul-de-sac, and with large 3-car garage. Leased Solar Panels will help you save in your electric bill.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Speed limits in Lancaster could be lowered

LANCASTER — Motorists in the City of Lancaster could see the speed limit drop on 16 roadway segments and increase on one roadway segment. Speed limits on 118 other roadway segments would not change. The City Council will conduct a public hearing, today, for the introduction of an ordinance...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

