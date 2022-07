MINNEAPOLIS -- At the beginning of this season, when Jose Miranda received his first call to the Major Leagues, he carried the weight of the expectations of a breakout 2021 season, one for which he was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. He put too much pressure on himself to make a big league impact. He was trying too hard, he thinks, as he slumped hard.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO