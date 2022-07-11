ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Judge rules some Minnesota abortion restrictions unconstitutional

By Alex Derosier
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — A Minnesota district court judge has blocked multiple restrictions on abortion in the state, including a 24-hour wait period and a requirement that minors inform both parents of a procedure. Ramsey County Judge Thomas A. Gilligan Jr. ruled on Monday, July 11, that many of...

Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. His order took effect immediately, meaning the limits can’t be enforced. The abortion rights groups behind the lawsuit said the ruling came at a crucial time, just over two weeks after the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
deseret.com

Judge places new ban on Utah’s abortion law until Planned Parenthood lawsuit is settled

A Utah judge granted a more extensive ban on Utah's abortion trigger law Monday while a lawsuit against the law from Planned Parenthood moves through the court. Third District Judge Andrew Stone issued a preliminary injunction and said Planned Parenthood successfully showed that women who are seeking abortions may be harmed by seeking treatment out of the state or resorting to unsafe means.
UTAH STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Florida and Kentucky judges temporarily block ban on abortions because it 'violates the right to privacy': Utah, Louisiana and Texas judges also issue restraining orders after Roe v Wade overturned

Abortions in Florida and Kentucky may temporarily resume after judges barred the states from enforcing abortion bans on Thursday. Kentucky and twelve other states implemented a trigger law which would outlaw abortions in the instance of a ruling to overturn the 1973 landmark, Roe v. Wade. Kentucky Judge Mitch Perry...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge on Monday granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks in Utah, which is among a group of states where abortion rights have been thrown into limbo amid the legal and political challenges shaping the post-Roe landscape with states now holding the power to restrict abortion. “What I’m really doing is saying we have serious things to talk about,” Judge Andrew Stone said after granting an injunction delaying the trigger law. He said the status quo should remain in effect until a challenge from the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliate can be heard fully.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Judge set to hear challenge of Mississippi abortion law

A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider a lawsuit filed by Mississippi's only abortion clinic, which is trying to remain open by blocking a law that would ban most abortions in the state.The law — which state lawmakers passed before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that allowed abortions nationwide — is set to take effect Thursday.The Jackson Women's Health Organization sought a temporary restraining order that would allow it to remain open, at least while the lawsuit remains in court.The closely watched lawsuit is part of a flurry of activity that has occurred nationwide...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

The Harshest Abortion Restrictions Are Yet to Come

The Dobbs decision will forever change many people’s lives. But it also sparked a legal revolution that is just beginning. State by state, the movement that fought to overturn Roe v. Wade is now fighting for even more extreme measures. This means that the harshest restrictions on abortion are...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

