Getting the Fossil Record Right on Human Evolution

This study investigates a contact zone between two silverside fish species (marine Odontesthes argentinensis and freshwater O. bonariensis) in the estuarine Mar Chiquita lagoon along the Atlantic coast in Argentina (MChL), in which intermediate morphs had been reported. It has been suggested that admixture and introgression occur in MChL between these two species, but direct genetic evidence is lacking. Leveraging samples collected over several years (n"‰="‰676), we document the spatial distribution of both species and intermediate morphs within this habitat and collect landmark-based morphometric and multilocus genetic data (9876 loci for n"‰="‰110 individuals) to test the hypothesis of hybridization. Our analysis unambiguously characterizes intermediate morphs as F1 or F2 hybrids. We show that the low frequency of hybrid individuals in MChL may be explained by uneven abundance of parental species, which in turn are strongly affected by water salinity, limiting the size of the contact zone. Although hybrids seem to be fertile, their fitness may be reduced by external and intrinsic factors that may limit their success and suggest that this is an unstable hybrid zone. Genetic distinctiveness of both parental species is strongly supported by genome-wide data, explaining a known pattern of mitonuclear discordance as a consequence of hybridization followed by mitochondrial introgression. A clear signature of population genetic structure was detected in O. argentinensis, distinguishing MChL residents from marine populations of this species, that also was supported by distinctive morphometric features among these groups. Previous hypotheses of speciation in these fishes are discussed in the light of the new findings.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO