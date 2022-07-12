ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor Police Fatally Shoot Woman Armed With a Knife After Domestic Disturbance Call

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlossmoor police officers fatally shot a woman after responding to a domestic disturbance call around noon on...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe murder: Siblings charged in fatal shooting of Oak Park student

CHICAGO - A brother and sister were arrested Thursday for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman last month at a gas station in west suburban Oak Park. Kenneth Elliott, 21, of North Austin, and his 17-year-old sister Adrianna Vanzant, of Humboldt Park, were charged with the June 22 first degree murder of Jailyn Logan-Bledsoe, police said. Vanzant has been charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime.
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Officer Paralyzed in Shooting While Trying to Break Up Bar Fight Released From Hospital

An officer who was paralyzed in a shooting while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly was released from a Chicago hospital Friday afternoon. Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was wheeled out of Advocate Christ Medical Center on a stretcher just after 2 p.m. Dozens of officers lined the route from the hospital doors to the ambulance he was lifted into, many clapping and cheering for him as bagpipes played in the background.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer found dead in his home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead early Friday morning in his home. Police said the officer, who was assigned to the 5th (Calumet) District on the Far South Side, was found dead in his home in the 1st (Central) District, which includes parts of the downtown, South Loop, and Douglas neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Flossmoor, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in Bridgeport stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged in the stabbing of a man last July in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Nicole Dever, 52, is accused of stabbing a 41-year-old man multiple times on July 25, 2021 in the 3800 block of South Union Avenue, police said. She was arrested Thursday in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Disturbance#Police Public#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-94 shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to an expressway shooting in Calumet City last month. Mark A. Hall, 25, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to an expressway shooting that occurred on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Boulevard.
CALUMET CITY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver sought after woman seriously injured in Near West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday on the Near West Side. A newer model Chevrolet Blazer was traveling southbound around 8:45 p.m. when it struck a woman as she was crossing the street in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with hitting Chicago police officer in the face

CHICAGO - A Monee man was charged with striking a Chicago police officer Wednesday afternoon in the South Loop neighborhood. Craig Smart, 34, is accused of approaching police officers around 6:20 p.m., becoming aggressive and hitting one of them in the face in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

UPDATE: The latest information on the incident can be found here. Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
66K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy