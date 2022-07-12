Flossmoor Police Fatally Shoot Woman Armed With a Knife After Domestic Disturbance Call

UPDATE: The latest information on the incident can be found here. Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.

JOLIET, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO