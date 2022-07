Minecraft Netherite tools are arguably the best tools in Minecraft you can get, with the Netherite weapons, gear and tools you build being far tougher and more durable than practically any other variant you can find in Minecraft. Introduced as part of the (now distant), Minecraft Nether update, Netherite tools will last even longer than their diamond counterparts - but they're proportionally as difficult to get your cubic paws on. Nonetheless, we'll show you below the easiest methods for how to craft Netherite tools and weapons to make your own, whether an indestructible pickaxe or an unstoppable sword.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO