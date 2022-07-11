Kyle Gibson placed on the restricted list

Chad Pinder went 1-for-5 at the plate on Monday, hitting a 3-run homer, and striking out twice as the A's went on to lose to the Rangers 10-8. Pinder's home run on Monday night was just his sixth of the season and it brings his RBI total to 20. The Athletics' outfielder is batting .229 with an OPS of .623 with the latter number being well below average. The 30 year old should not be rostered at this time as he is lacking both power and patience at the plate as he is striking out a high 33% of the time and taking a walk just 3.7% of the time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO