Philadelphia, PA

Kyle Gibson placed on the restricted list

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGibson will be absent from the Phillies two game series...

Luis Castillo reportedly not close to being traded

Castillo is arguably the best pitcher that is expected to be dealt by the trade deadline, and he has another year of team control. In 12 starts (3-4) he has a 2.92 ERA, .208 OBA, and a 9.38 K/9 ratio. Despite the news that they are not close to a deal currently, expect the situation to remain fluid as we near the trade deadline.
MLB
7 Third-Year Players to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

While NFL seems to stand for ‘Not For Long’ more and more every year, players entering the league with decent draft capital tend to get at least three years to show their ability. Of course, some break out earlier, while others don’t get even a third year to prove themselves. Let’s take a look at third-year players you should avoid in your 2022 fantasy football drafts.
NFL
Jose Berrios starting Tuesday against the Phillies

Berrios is on regular rest, so the movement of his start should not be an issue. In 17 starts (6-4) he has a 5.44 ERA, .281 OBA, and a 10.18 K/9 ratio. Even with Realmuto and Bohm out of the lineup, fantasy managers will want to go a different direction tonight. Berrios leads the AL in runs allowed with 54 in 2022.
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 14 (2022)

The week approaching the All-Star break is the perfect time to try to effectuate a trade. For managers about ready to check out, the break represents the point that it can feel “acceptable” to bail on your league. But because we haven’t gotten there yet, there’s a natural...
MLB
Orlando Brown Jr. may not report to training camp amid contract dispute

According to Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs and Orlando Brown Jr. are not close on a long-term contract extension. Garafolo expects the star offensive lineman to hold out of training camp, and possibly part of the season, if an agreement is not reached. Pete Sweeney added to this report, saying that the Chiefs are "willing to pay top LT money but unwilling to completely reset the position market." Brown Jr. is seeking a contract worth upwards of $23M per year. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter)
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 NFL Roster Moves We Want to See (2022 Fantasy Football)

Recently, Disney + launched an animated series based on an old Marvel Comics series called “What If?”. It explores what would happen if a hypothetical situation were to take place and its ramifications. Taking that same idea and expanding it to the NFL, there can be some interesting circumstances to speculate on. Let’s kick it off with an exciting potential trade. What if Kareem Hunt was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs?
KANSAS CITY, MO
7 Players I’m Never Drafting Again (2022 Fantasy Football)

Everyone has their own version of a “do not draft list” when they enter their own league drafts. These are players who have burned fantasy owners in the past and players they plan to avoid going forward. These are the players on my own list, listed as a whole “Never Again Team” to help in breaking it down. I’m not saying you should agree with me on these, but here are my own “do not draft” players and a little more about why I feel that way.
NFL
Person
Kyle Gibson
Luis Severino leaves Wednesday's game with shoulder tightness

Severino's velocity was down two miles an hour in the start and he lasted just two innings, allowing four runs. Shoulder tightness rarely leads to a short-term absence, but wait until the MRI results return before taking any action. At this point, however, it's prudent to assume Severino will end up on the IL.
MLB
Deshaun Watson ruling may still be weeks away

Senior NFL Reporter for Yahoo, Charles Robinson, states "nobody involved seems to think it's coming this week" regarding Deshaun Watson's court ruling. (Twitter) It is still likely Watson is found in violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy and will face a lengthy suspension. Watson, for fantasy purposes, remains one of the most intriguing current draft options given his three most recent seasons have all resulted in Top 5 finishes at the QB position. Drafting Watson with no information on the duration of his suspension and taking the risk on throwing away a draft pick will continue for a few more weeks it seems. The best advice may be to just stay away, for now.
NFL
5 Running Back Sleepers to Target or Fade (2022 Fantasy Football)

When it comes to fantasy football, sleeper is a term you’ll see everywhere this time of year. While it is sometimes difficult to determine exactly what a sleeper is, there are definitely names that buzz each and every summer ahead of new NFL seasons. We’re here to help you determine if you should target or fade these popular fantasy football sleepers.
NFL
N’Keal Harry traded to the Bears

The New England Patriots are trading former first-round WR N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears for a 7th-round pick in 2024, per Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, Harry preferred a fresh start and...
CHICAGO, IL
#Phillies
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Wednesday (7/13) PREMIUM

It’s a medium-sized slate tonight. There are nine games on the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel, beginning at 7:05 pm ET. There’s an unusual number of high-end pitchers getting the ball. However, there are also a few offenses in eruption spots. Wednesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. The pitching...
MLB
Chad Pinder hits 3-run homer in A's loss Monday night

Chad Pinder went 1-for-5 at the plate on Monday, hitting a 3-run homer, and striking out twice as the A's went on to lose to the Rangers 10-8. Pinder's home run on Monday night was just his sixth of the season and it brings his RBI total to 20. The Athletics' outfielder is batting .229 with an OPS of .623 with the latter number being well below average. The 30 year old should not be rostered at this time as he is lacking both power and patience at the plate as he is striking out a high 33% of the time and taking a walk just 3.7% of the time.
MLB
4 Tight End Target Regression Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

Tight ends in fantasy football cause so much stir this time of the year. Everybody wants to either attack the position hard or fade it all together. The truth is that tight ends polarize the landscape because there is little to differentiate a large group of them. It is the toughest position to get a significant edge from because to see a significant advantage, you need to concede that advantage at another position.
NFL
20 Dynasty Values to Target: Round-by-Round (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL season is still several weeks away. However, July is arguably the best time of the year for fantasy players for a couple of reasons. First, Scott Fish Bowl is in full swing, and it’s the perfect month for startup dynasty drafts. While there are several strategies you can use during startup drafts, finding the best value in every round is critical regardless of which you deploy. So let’s look at the best value in each of the top 20 rounds in a 12-team, 1QB, PPR startup dynasty draft.
NFL
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB
Baseball
Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Kris Bryant, Juan Soto, Michael Kopech (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

We have made it through another week of the season, so we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. Some are just hot streaks, and some are worth buying into, so we are here to help make the right decisions for your fantasy teams. With that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
MLB
MLB Trade Value Risers & Fallers: Max Scherzer, Clay Holmes, Josh Hader (2022)

Each week, FantasyPros publishes a fantasy baseball trade chart. The chart contains player values designed to help you assess the overall weight of both sides of a trade. The weekly trade charts also keep track of the changes in a player’s value from the previous week. But sometimes, the reasons for a change aren’t obvious. “Why is player X gaining three points in value this week when player Y, who had an even better week, remained the same?”
MLB
Shohei Ohtani has another historic night on the mound Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 in six innings of Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Astros. He also went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI triple, a single and a run scored. Fantasy Impact:. Ohtani now has 10...
BASEBALL

