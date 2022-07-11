ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

By Gary Ar. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvsdE_0gcGjrjD00 The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations.

Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks.

An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192.

The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week.

The previously scheduled training comes amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In coordination with allies in NATO, the Air Force and Navy jets are among the military options to respond to an expansion of the conflict into neighboring countries or simultaneous incidents in Asia.

The Oregon training is meant to train pilots from different branches of the U.S. military on how to work together in a combat situation. The simulations also underscore how pilots would both fight with and against aircraft with different capabilities and pilots with different training.

VFA-192, nicknamed "Golden Dragons," is one of the west coast squadrons assigned to five nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, each of which can carry more than 64 planes and helicopters.

The squadron was most recently attached to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego.

When not at sea, the squadrons are based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. Straddling portions of Kings and Fresno counties, it is the Navy's largest Master Jet base in the world.

The Navy and Marine Corps are the only branches to fly variants of the F/A-18E Super Hornet, a two-seat version of the original single-seat Hornet, which entered service in 1978.

The Air National Guard squadron, nicknamed "Redhawks," flies F-15Cs whose primary role is to knock out enemy aircraft to establish "air superiority" over a battlefield on land or at sea.

The Air Force is the only branch of the American military that flies the F-15C. The 123rd Fighter Squadron is part of the Oregon National Guard's 142nd Wing, a reserve component of the Air Force.

Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, the 123rd Fighter Squadron commander, said in a statement that the training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.

"This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air-superiority tactics," Hovanas said.

The Air National Guard jets have the "F" designation for an air-to-air fighter. The Navy jets are designated F/A, meaning they are designed for the dual roles of air-to-air fighters and ground attacks.

The squadrons will take off and land from the Portland Air National Guard base at Portland International Airport. The jets will fly out over the Pacific Ocean for the actual high-speed maneuvering. Other sessions would be over designated airspace in Eastern Oregon.

In order to avoid noise disruption in the Portland area, the aircraft will wait until after 8 a.m. to launch and return by 4 p.m.

The Air National Guard F-15C Eagle would also be used to intercept enemy bombers approaching a target. It has a top speed of Mach 2.5 — two and one-half times the speed of sound, or just under 1,900 mph.

The F/A-18 Hornet have been used in combat to support ground attacks and make bomb or missile strikes against troops or other targets. It also was used to shoot down Russian-built MiG aircraft flown by enemy forces. The Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.6, just over one-and-one-half times the speed of sound, or nearly 1,200 mph.

The 142nd Wing is slated to be the first American squadron — active duty or reserve — to receive the new F-15EX model. The jets have significantly upgraded avionics and materials compared to the original F-15s that entered service with the Air Force in 1974.

The new Lockheed Martin F/A-35 Lightning II is entering service with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Woodburn Independent

Making for a fair summer in Marion County

Livestock and agriculture exhibits from the north county contribute greatly to the fair.It was like the state fair, only with a significantly smaller footprint. Marion County Fair took place over the weekend and offered attendees a delightful diversion within the confines of the Oregon State Fair facilities. Food, rides, games, vendors, entertainment and animals galore were among the wide variety of attractions within the touted "Made in Marion" affair. The fair's event coordinator said the initial day's attendance numbers were up over the last time — pre-pandemic — a normal fair was held. "It was a very calm day and...
Woodburn Independent

Triple-feature evening planned in Woodburn

City Council meeting, community barbecue and concert are slated for Tuesday, July 12.As part of a triple-feature evening, the Woodburn City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in person at Library Square, 280 Garfield St. Anyone wishing to participate online through the Go to Meetings web conferencing platform should contact Heather Pierson at heather.pierson@ci.woodburn.or.us or by phone at 503-980-6318 to register by 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The agenda for this meeting can be found on the city's website: www.woodburn-or.gov/meetings. Other events taking place that evening are the community barbecue, which will unfold immediately adjacent to the square, and a Music in the Park series concert with a live performance by the Copper Ridge Band. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Woodburn Independent

Block-party night on the horizon

Plans are already shaping up for National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2 this yearUnlike Independence Day, the next nationally celebrated summer event is an understated, yet significant, gathering that unfolds in multiple hyper-local settings striving to enhance safety one neighborhood, one community at a time. Planning is already underway for National Night Out throughout northern Marion County, which will be celebrated roughly between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The city of Woodburn announced that it is registering block parties through July 25 online (forms available at Woodburn-or.gov/police). The city's signup page notes: "Join the...
Woodburn Independent

Survey: 93% of pets are part of 'family' for Oregonians

Gentle and quiet, fat and toothless, old and set in their ways - we love our pets anyway.Oregon pet owners agree: pets are best for making you laugh. A survey from Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that 75% of Oregonians say their pets often make them laugh. Only 2% said their pet never makes them laugh. Roughly two-thirds of Oregonians said their pets often reduce their stress levels or feelings of loneliness. One in three Oregonians have adopted a pet in the past two years, roughly since the start of the pandemic, the survey found. Nearly all Oregonians consider...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn preps for 58th Fiesta Mexicana

Princesses named, schedule shaping up as plans work around Legion Park constructionThe court princesses have been announced and plans for festivities have been set in motion for the 2022 Fiesta Mexicana in Woodburn. While one of the event's traditional locations, Legion Park, is undergoing a major facelift this year, Fiesta organizers and construction crews are planning their schedules around accommodating the Aug. 19-21 Fiesta events. "Although the park may look a little different because it is under construction, we will be there that day," said Maricela Guerrero, Woodburn community relations manager. "We are going to have great food, a great...
Woodburn Independent

Survey: Wildfire fears eased after spring rains soak Oregon

Nearly 80% of respondents had moderate or great concern about the loss of public forestland.Significant rainfall this spring noticeably greened up the Oregon countryside and appears to have calmed nerves across the state, according to a survey about wildfire danger conducted in June by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey, conducted from June 2-11, found that 60% of respondents felt wildfire was a threat to their local communities. In May 2021, that number was 68%. The wildfire perception survey interviewed 1,446 Oregon residents 18 or older. The survey sought to gauge how concerned Oregon residents are heading into...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

The rails of yore

Author's work explores western Oregon's endangered and abandoned short-line railroadsWhen Washington State University Press first reached out to D.C. Jesse Burkhardt about a book he'd published decades earlier, the retired journalist was circumspect. The book, "Backwoods Railroads: Branchlines and Shortlines of Western Oregon," was originally published in 1994, and its title is tight to the topic — those side rail lines that feed into the main backbone railroads rolling through the west side of Oregon. "When WSU first contacted me, I didn't know what to think at first," said Burkhardt, 68, who lives in White Salmon, Wash. "It had been...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Former state official: Thousands on brink of losing health care

Charles Gallia: Congress should make American Rescue Plan Act subsidies permanent before insurance premiums rise.Through my work as a co-founder of the Oregon Pediatric Improvement Partnership, which ensures children with special health needs receive the care they deserve, I have witnessed the need for greater access to quality, affordable health coverage across Oregon. When this need was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress expanded health insurance subsidies to more Oregonians and Americans than ever through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), helping thousands of families find plans that fit their budgets. Unfortunately, as those same families are paying higher...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Survey: Majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws

Residents of state are more polarized on issue than nationally based on political party affiliation.A majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws, according to a new poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The nonpartisan independent research group on Thursday released data reporting 59% of survey respondents say they believe the state's firearms laws should be stricter, which is in line with an April 2021 Pew Research poll finding 60% of Americans want stricter gun laws. The beliefs center surveyed 1,446 Oregon adults between June 2 and 11 about gun regulations. Last month, an 18-year-old man in...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

New Hatfield biography focuses on early years, governorship

With Senate papers due to open, historian praises 'admirable leadership,' but also touches on later scandals.Had Richard Etulain graduated four years after he entered Northwest Nazarene College, he would have heard a 36-year-old Mark Hatfield speak at the commencement ceremony in May 1959. But Etulain took an extra year to obtain a bachelor's degree from what is now a university in Nampa, Idaho. He was pursuing an Oregon dairyman's daughter who would later become his wife. So he did not hear Hatfield, then and now the youngest person ever elected governor of Oregon. That changed during his six years in...
OREGON STATE
