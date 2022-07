The Atlanta Braves traded for Robinson Canó yesterday and today, he will face the New York Mets. So the Mets are paying him to beat them today. Yesterday, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres to acquire Robinson Canó … for the costly sum of one dollar. Today, Canó is in the starting lineup for the Braves, hitting ninth at second base. Who are the Braves facing? Canó’s old team: The New York Mets.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO