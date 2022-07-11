ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

By Gary Ar. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
Regal Courier
Regal Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvsdE_0gcGgwg700 The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations.

Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks.

An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192.

The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week.

The previously scheduled training comes amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In coordination with allies in NATO, the Air Force and Navy jets are among the military options to respond to an expansion of the conflict into neighboring countries or simultaneous incidents in Asia.

The Oregon training is meant to train pilots from different branches of the U.S. military on how to work together in a combat situation. The simulations also underscore how pilots would both fight with and against aircraft with different capabilities and pilots with different training.

VFA-192, nicknamed "Golden Dragons," is one of the west coast squadrons assigned to five nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, each of which can carry more than 64 planes and helicopters.

The squadron was most recently attached to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego.

When not at sea, the squadrons are based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. Straddling portions of Kings and Fresno counties, it is the Navy's largest Master Jet base in the world.

The Navy and Marine Corps are the only branches to fly variants of the F/A-18E Super Hornet, a two-seat version of the original single-seat Hornet, which entered service in 1978.

The Air National Guard squadron, nicknamed "Redhawks," flies F-15Cs whose primary role is to knock out enemy aircraft to establish "air superiority" over a battlefield on land or at sea.

The Air Force is the only branch of the American military that flies the F-15C. The 123rd Fighter Squadron is part of the Oregon National Guard's 142nd Wing, a reserve component of the Air Force.

Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, the 123rd Fighter Squadron commander, said in a statement that the training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.

"This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air-superiority tactics," Hovanas said.

The Air National Guard jets have the "F" designation for an air-to-air fighter. The Navy jets are designated F/A, meaning they are designed for the dual roles of air-to-air fighters and ground attacks.

The squadrons will take off and land from the Portland Air National Guard base at Portland International Airport. The jets will fly out over the Pacific Ocean for the actual high-speed maneuvering. Other sessions would be over designated airspace in Eastern Oregon.

In order to avoid noise disruption in the Portland area, the aircraft will wait until after 8 a.m. to launch and return by 4 p.m.

The Air National Guard F-15C Eagle would also be used to intercept enemy bombers approaching a target. It has a top speed of Mach 2.5 — two and one-half times the speed of sound, or just under 1,900 mph.

The F/A-18 Hornet have been used in combat to support ground attacks and make bomb or missile strikes against troops or other targets. It also was used to shoot down Russian-built MiG aircraft flown by enemy forces. The Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.6, just over one-and-one-half times the speed of sound, or nearly 1,200 mph.

The 142nd Wing is slated to be the first American squadron — active duty or reserve — to receive the new F-15EX model. The jets have significantly upgraded avionics and materials compared to the original F-15s that entered service with the Air Force in 1974.

The new Lockheed Martin F/A-35 Lightning II is entering service with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Regal Courier

Oregon National Guard bars unvaccinated soldiers from duties

Summer is the time when many National Guard units go through their mandatory two-week training, often working with active-duty personnel.The Oregon National Guard is barring members who have not followed orders to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from taking part in military duties, officials confirmed Thursday. The action could lead to termination or delays in pay and some benefits, according to a U.S. Department of Defense announcement. Continued refusal could lead to separation from the military altogether. "This is a lawful order and is in line with other required vaccinations for readiness of the force," said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, spokesman...
OREGON STATE
Regal Courier

Gloomy forecasts for Democrats in two key Oregon races

Experts say races for Oregon governor and Fifth Congressional District are too close to call for now.As the last Fourth of July fireworks fizzled on Monday, Oregon moved into the stretch drive of the 2022 election season. With four months to go until the Nov. 8 general election, guessing the outcome of Oregon political races is highly speculative. But that hasn't stopped a growing chorus of prognosticators. Despite a 36-year winning streak, a Democratic victory in the 2022 election for governor was called "no sure thing." The race for the supposedly Democratic-tilting 5th Congressional seat was "too close to call."...
OREGON STATE
Regal Courier

My View: Federal funds needed to improve election administration

A $20 billion bill in Congress would help every state make elections more secure with predictable funding. Elections systems in the United States are considered critical infrastructure. That means that like energy, food and transportation, they must be modern, secure and properly maintained. Afterall, these systems support our fundamental political right — the right to vote. Unfortunately, we don't fund elections like critical infrastructure. According to the Election Infrastructure Initiative, a nonpartisan partnership of elections officials, nonprofits, counties and state governments, Oregon is $767,477,251 short of what it needs to fully fund elections over the next 10 years. I love...
OREGON STATE
Regal Courier

Survey: Wildfire fears eased after spring rains soak Oregon

Nearly 80% of respondents had moderate or great concern about the loss of public forestland.Significant rainfall this spring noticeably greened up the Oregon countryside and appears to have calmed nerves across the state, according to a survey about wildfire danger conducted in June by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey, conducted from June 2-11, found that 60% of respondents felt wildfire was a threat to their local communities. In May 2021, that number was 68%. The wildfire perception survey interviewed 1,446 Oregon residents 18 or older. The survey sought to gauge how concerned Oregon residents are heading into...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Regal Courier

Former state official: Thousands on brink of losing health care

Charles Gallia: Congress should make American Rescue Plan Act subsidies permanent before insurance premiums rise.Through my work as a co-founder of the Oregon Pediatric Improvement Partnership, which ensures children with special health needs receive the care they deserve, I have witnessed the need for greater access to quality, affordable health coverage across Oregon. When this need was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress expanded health insurance subsidies to more Oregonians and Americans than ever through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), helping thousands of families find plans that fit their budgets. Unfortunately, as those same families are paying higher...
OREGON STATE
Regal Courier

My View: My belief in the right to choose

Legislator: Oregon must continue its leadership in standing up for access to reproductive care. In more than 30 years of ordained ministry, I have been asked countless times to provide counsel, prayerful support and pastoral care to people making medical decisions. I believe that individuals are the best decision-makers when it comes to their own sacred bodies, in consultation with their health care providers. During those 30 years, I have seen a lot. That's why I'm calling for stronger pro-choice leadership in Oregon than ever before. I believe in the separation of church and state. Laws which restrict abortion use...
OREGON STATE
Regal Courier

TriMet to cancel some bus lines in September

The regional transit agency is reducing service again because of its worst driver shortage.Service on some bus lines in the Portland metro area will once again be trimmed down — and in some places, canceled altogether — as TriMet continues to battle its worst driver shortage in history. The transit agency announced the newest service reduction affecting 10 bus lines in a press release Wednesday morning, June 22. Here are the changes bus riders can expect: • Two bus lines, 50-Cedar Mill and 92-South Beaverton Express, will be canceled altogether. • Hours will be reduced to only "peak travel time...
BEAVERTON, OR
Regal Courier

A top GOP primary candidate bolts party to back Betsy Johnson

Top three Republican finisher says unaffiliated Johnson has best chance to be elected Oregon governor.One of the top three finishers in the Republican primary for governor is bolting the party to back the insurgent campaign of Betsy Johnson, who is running as a non-affiliated candidate for the state's top job. Bridget Barton, a political consultant based in Lake Oswego, said on Tuesday, June 14, that she would endorse Johnson over Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the winner of the May 17 Republican primary. Johnson, a centrist Democratic state senator, stepped down from the Senate in December to run as a centrist without...
PORTLAND, OR
Regal Courier

Regal Courier

King City, OR
74
Followers
299
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The monthly Regal Courier was first published as the King City Courier on Oct. 1, 1966, and became the Regal Courier in June 1977. It is published on the last Thursday of the month.

 http://www.theregalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy