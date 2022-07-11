ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

By Gary Ar. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago

The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvsdE_0gcGfEJi00

Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks.

An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192.

The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week.

The previously scheduled training comes amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In coordination with allies in NATO, the Air Force and Navy jets are among the military options to respond to an expansion of the conflict into neighboring countries or simultaneous incidents in Asia.

The Oregon training is meant to train pilots from different branches of the U.S. military on how to work together in a combat situation. The simulations also underscore how pilots would both fight with and against aircraft with different capabilities and pilots with different training.

VFA-192, nicknamed "Golden Dragons," is one of the west coast squadrons assigned to five nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, each of which can carry more than 64 planes and helicopters.

The squadron was most recently attached to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego.

When not at sea, the squadrons are based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. Straddling portions of Kings and Fresno counties, it is the Navy's largest Master Jet base in the world.

The Navy and Marine Corps are the only branches to fly variants of the F/A-18E Super Hornet, a two-seat version of the original single-seat Hornet, which entered service in 1978.

The Air National Guard squadron, nicknamed "Redhawks," flies F-15Cs whose primary role is to knock out enemy aircraft to establish "air superiority" over a battlefield on land or at sea.

The Air Force is the only branch of the American military that flies the F-15C. The 123rd Fighter Squadron is part of the Oregon National Guard's 142nd Wing, a reserve component of the Air Force.

Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, the 123rd Fighter Squadron commander, said in a statement that the training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.

"This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air-superiority tactics," Hovanas said.

The Air National Guard jets have the "F" designation for an air-to-air fighter. The Navy jets are designated F/A, meaning they are designed for the dual roles of air-to-air fighters and ground attacks.

The squadrons will take off and land from the Portland Air National Guard base at Portland International Airport. The jets will fly out over the Pacific Ocean for the actual high-speed maneuvering. Other sessions would be over designated airspace in Eastern Oregon.

In order to avoid noise disruption in the Portland area, the aircraft will wait until after 8 a.m. to launch and return by 4 p.m.

The Air National Guard F-15C Eagle would also be used to intercept enemy bombers approaching a target. It has a top speed of Mach 2.5 — two and one-half times the speed of sound, or just under 1,900 mph.

The F/A-18 Hornet have been used in combat to support ground attacks and make bomb or missile strikes against troops or other targets. It also was used to shoot down Russian-built MiG aircraft flown by enemy forces. The Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.6, just over one-and-one-half times the speed of sound, or nearly 1,200 mph.

The 142nd Wing is slated to be the first American squadron — active duty or reserve — to receive the new F-15EX model. The jets have significantly upgraded avionics and materials compared to the original F-15s that entered service with the Air Force in 1974.

The new Lockheed Martin F/A-35 Lightning II is entering service with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
West Linn Tidings

Oregon Charter Academy hosts release of James Webb Space Telescope images

The event included a re-screening of the NASA reveal broadcast, a live Q&A, crafts and more.The Oregon Charter Academy in Wilsonville joined hundreds of sites across the world in celebrating the release of the first images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday, July 12. The charter academy was the only school in Oregon, and one of just seven sites statewide, to be selected to participate in the viewing. The two-hour event included a re-screening of the NASA broadcast from earlier Tuesday morning, which went in-depth on the first five photos from the telescope. University of Oregon's...
WILSONVILLE, OR
West Linn Tidings

Tree-ravaging beetle threatens Oregon ecosystems

The emerald ash borer was spotted in Forest Grove, Oregon Department of Forestry officials say.The trees are dying, and the fish could be next. An invasive beetle — the emerald ash borer — has arrived in Forest Grove with a lethal reputation, at least as it concerns native ash trees. While local entomologists and foresters have anticipated this day, there is little to do to prevent a loss of tree canopy and habitat that could have devastating consequences for broader ecosystems. Last month's discovery of the ash borer in Forest Grove was the first time the invasive insect has been...
FOREST GROVE, OR
West Linn Tidings

Waiter's race and parade return at West Linn Old Time Fair

Residents and businesses are excited for beloved Old Time Fair events to return this weekend.Excitement is in the air for the return of the Old Time Fair, and in particular two beloved events organized by the Historic Willamette Main Street organization. Main Street will play host to the waiter's race and parade on the first morning of the fair Saturday, July 16. Historic Willamette Executive Director Rebecca Hollenbeck said the district's restaurants are all excited for the waiter's race, which sees teams of four laden with water glasses and trays relay racing down Willamette Falls Drive. Teams aim to...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
West Linn Tidings

F-15s to soar over Oregon, SW Washington for July 4

The Oregon Air National Guard will help set the Independence Day mood in several local communities. F-15 fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard are set to fly over several cities in Oregon and two in Southwest Washington for Independence Day. The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at Portland International Airport and will soar above multiple July 4 celebrations and parades at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the first community will see the aces' aerial "salute" at speeds of around 400...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook creates community library in West Linn

After recently moving to the area for his new role at Clackamas Community college, Cook is enjoying the connections created through reading. In an increasingly digital age, Tim Cook feels there's something refreshing about the tangibility of a book. He's spent over 30 years in higher education and finds solace in its "old school" format. Cook, who recently moved from Vancouver, Washington to West Linn and has served as the president of Clackamas Community College since 2018, has made it his goal to pass on that love through his new community library. After helping create one of 10 such...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Are wildlife sightings on the rise in West Linn?

ODFW biologist says animals have always been around, but are seen more often due to technology. Sightings of deer, elk, birds of prey and coyotes are increasingly common in West Linn, as well as other parts of the Portland metro region. Reports of larger predators like cougars and bears have been on the rise too.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn man pleads guilty to distributing prescription drugs, steroids

Former dentist Salwan Wesam Adjaj also faces charges of COVID-19 relief fraud. A 43-year-old West Linn man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, July 13, to a charge of distributing controlled substances. The charge detailed the distribution of thousands of prescription drug pills as well as anabolic steroids. Court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon stated that Salwan Wesam Adjaj, a former dentist who practiced endodontics in Sherwood, Clackamas and Portland but had his license suspended by the Oregon Board of Dentistry in 2020, distributed an array of substances between March 2016 and August...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Vinson
West Linn Tidings

Vance: Here's what's ahead for the Northwest Oregon Conference and Tri-Valley Conference

There are wholesale changes to both leagues, especially for football season.Two weeks ago, I wrote about the big changes coming to Class 6A sports leagues in Oregon. Last week, I opined about the new shape of the Class 6A state football playoffs. And while the Oregon School Activities Association — the governing body for Oregon high school sports and activities — has enough changes to fill a stadium at the big-school level, things are changing elsewhere, too. As the OSAA — specifically, its Classification and Districting Committee — worked through the changes to the next four-year block (the 2022-23 through...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn teen talks mental health in PBS documentary

The two-part documentary shines a light on America's youth mental health crisis. Nearly two dozen young people, including a West Linn teen, spoke candidly about their mental health challenges, substance abuse, self harm, eating disorders and suicide attempts, as well as what helped them, in a two-part PBS documentary that premiered nationwide last week.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Survey: 93% of pets are part of 'family' for Oregonians

Gentle and quiet, fat and toothless, old and set in their ways - we love our pets anyway.Oregon pet owners agree: pets are best for making you laugh. A survey from Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that 75% of Oregonians say their pets often make them laugh. Only 2% said their pet never makes them laugh. Roughly two-thirds of Oregonians said their pets often reduce their stress levels or feelings of loneliness. One in three Oregonians have adopted a pet in the past two years, roughly since the start of the pandemic, the survey found. Nearly all Oregonians consider...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Us Navy#Air Base#Air Combat#Hornets#Oregon National Guard#123rd Fighter Squadron#Russian#Nato#The Air Force#Nimitz
West Linn Tidings

Survey: Wildfire fears eased after spring rains soak Oregon

Nearly 80% of respondents had moderate or great concern about the loss of public forestland.Significant rainfall this spring noticeably greened up the Oregon countryside and appears to have calmed nerves across the state, according to a survey about wildfire danger conducted in June by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey, conducted from June 2-11, found that 60% of respondents felt wildfire was a threat to their local communities. In May 2021, that number was 68%. The wildfire perception survey interviewed 1,446 Oregon residents 18 or older. The survey sought to gauge how concerned Oregon residents are heading into...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Go Play: The West Linn Old Time Fair is back!

After three years, city is excited for the return of the Old Time Fair July 15-17. There are many things to love about the West Linn Old Time Fair: the games and rides, the classic car show, the waterski spectacular, the parade, the delicious pies and famous Lion Burgers. But the thing that many people are excited for this year is the chance to see one another again.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Lighting up the sky: West Linn's Fourth of July celebration returns

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the celebration at Willamette Park organized by West Linn resident Alice Richmond returned this year. On Monday, July 4, families picnicked and danced to country rock music, observed a first responder color guard ceremony and watched fireworks light up the sky — all the hallmarks of West Linn's Fourth of July Celebration.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Former state official: Thousands on brink of losing health care

Charles Gallia: Congress should make American Rescue Plan Act subsidies permanent before insurance premiums rise.Through my work as a co-founder of the Oregon Pediatric Improvement Partnership, which ensures children with special health needs receive the care they deserve, I have witnessed the need for greater access to quality, affordable health coverage across Oregon. When this need was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress expanded health insurance subsidies to more Oregonians and Americans than ever through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), helping thousands of families find plans that fit their budgets. Unfortunately, as those same families are paying higher...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 6/24/2022 9:39 a.m. A caller complained about cars that had been parked on Wilderness Drive for three weeks. 6/24/2022 11:31 a.m. A woman on Club House Drive found a dog that looked like a...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

New Hatfield biography focuses on early years, governorship

With Senate papers due to open, historian praises 'admirable leadership,' but also touches on later scandals.Had Richard Etulain graduated four years after he entered Northwest Nazarene College, he would have heard a 36-year-old Mark Hatfield speak at the commencement ceremony in May 1959. But Etulain took an extra year to obtain a bachelor's degree from what is now a university in Nampa, Idaho. He was pursuing an Oregon dairyman's daughter who would later become his wife. So he did not hear Hatfield, then and now the youngest person ever elected governor of Oregon. That changed during his six years in...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Survey: Majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws

Residents of state are more polarized on issue than nationally based on political party affiliation.A majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws, according to a new poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The nonpartisan independent research group on Thursday released data reporting 59% of survey respondents say they believe the state's firearms laws should be stricter, which is in line with an April 2021 Pew Research poll finding 60% of Americans want stricter gun laws. The beliefs center surveyed 1,446 Oregon adults between June 2 and 11 about gun regulations. Last month, an 18-year-old man in...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Oregon Charter Academy to reveal first images from NASA's James Webb Telescope

The Wilsonville-based academy's July 12 event will be open in person for the first 100 registrants, and virtually to the first 1,000 registrants. Oregon Charter Academy in Wilsonville will join hundreds of sites across the nation in celebrating the release of the first images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope — the most technologically advanced of its kind — at a July 12 event. The event, slated for 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, will be free and open to the public. Located at 30485 SW Boones Ferry Rd., #202 in Wilsonville, it is open in person to the first...
WILSONVILLE, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
93
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy