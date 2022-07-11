ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

By Gary Ar. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
Estacada News
Estacada News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvsdE_0gcGejWK00 The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations.

Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks.

An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192.

The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week.

The previously scheduled training comes amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In coordination with allies in NATO, the Air Force and Navy jets are among the military options to respond to an expansion of the conflict into neighboring countries or simultaneous incidents in Asia.

The Oregon training is meant to train pilots from different branches of the U.S. military on how to work together in a combat situation. The simulations also underscore how pilots would both fight with and against aircraft with different capabilities and pilots with different training.

VFA-192, nicknamed "Golden Dragons," is one of the west coast squadrons assigned to five nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, each of which can carry more than 64 planes and helicopters.

The squadron was most recently attached to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego.

When not at sea, the squadrons are based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. Straddling portions of Kings and Fresno counties, it is the Navy's largest Master Jet base in the world.

The Navy and Marine Corps are the only branches to fly variants of the F/A-18E Super Hornet, a two-seat version of the original single-seat Hornet, which entered service in 1978.

The Air National Guard squadron, nicknamed "Redhawks," flies F-15Cs whose primary role is to knock out enemy aircraft to establish "air superiority" over a battlefield on land or at sea.

The Air Force is the only branch of the American military that flies the F-15C. The 123rd Fighter Squadron is part of the Oregon National Guard's 142nd Wing, a reserve component of the Air Force.

Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, the 123rd Fighter Squadron commander, said in a statement that the training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.

"This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air-superiority tactics," Hovanas said.

The Air National Guard jets have the "F" designation for an air-to-air fighter. The Navy jets are designated F/A, meaning they are designed for the dual roles of air-to-air fighters and ground attacks.

The squadrons will take off and land from the Portland Air National Guard base at Portland International Airport. The jets will fly out over the Pacific Ocean for the actual high-speed maneuvering. Other sessions would be over designated airspace in Eastern Oregon.

In order to avoid noise disruption in the Portland area, the aircraft will wait until after 8 a.m. to launch and return by 4 p.m.

The Air National Guard F-15C Eagle would also be used to intercept enemy bombers approaching a target. It has a top speed of Mach 2.5 — two and one-half times the speed of sound, or just under 1,900 mph.

The F/A-18 Hornet have been used in combat to support ground attacks and make bomb or missile strikes against troops or other targets. It also was used to shoot down Russian-built MiG aircraft flown by enemy forces. The Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.6, just over one-and-one-half times the speed of sound, or nearly 1,200 mph.

The 142nd Wing is slated to be the first American squadron — active duty or reserve — to receive the new F-15EX model. The jets have significantly upgraded avionics and materials compared to the original F-15s that entered service with the Air Force in 1974.

The new Lockheed Martin F/A-35 Lightning II is entering service with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Estacada News

Oregon National Guard bars unvaccinated soldiers from duties

Summer is the time when many National Guard units go through their mandatory two-week training, often working with active-duty personnel.The Oregon National Guard is barring members who have not followed orders to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from taking part in military duties, officials confirmed Thursday. The action could lead to termination or delays in pay and some benefits, according to a U.S. Department of Defense announcement. Continued refusal could lead to separation from the military altogether. "This is a lawful order and is in line with other required vaccinations for readiness of the force," said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, spokesman...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Tree-ravaging beetle threatens Oregon ecosystems

The emerald ash borer was spotted in Forest Grove, Oregon Department of Forestry officials say.The trees are dying, and the fish could be next. An invasive beetle — the emerald ash borer — has arrived in Forest Grove with a lethal reputation, at least as it concerns native ash trees. While local entomologists and foresters have anticipated this day, there is little to do to prevent a loss of tree canopy and habitat that could have devastating consequences for broader ecosystems. Last month's discovery of the ash borer in Forest Grove was the first time the invasive insect has been...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Estacada News

Gloomy forecasts for Democrats in two key Oregon races

Experts say races for Oregon governor and Fifth Congressional District are too close to call for now.As the last Fourth of July fireworks fizzled on Monday, Oregon moved into the stretch drive of the 2022 election season. With four months to go until the Nov. 8 general election, guessing the outcome of Oregon political races is highly speculative. But that hasn't stopped a growing chorus of prognosticators. Despite a 36-year winning streak, a Democratic victory in the 2022 election for governor was called "no sure thing." The race for the supposedly Democratic-tilting 5th Congressional seat was "too close to call."...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas County Childcare for All Task Force hits 6-month mark

Group started in October 2021 will a mission of increasing the amount of childcare slots in Clackamas County. The Clackamas County Childcare for All Task Force has hit its six month mark following its creation in October of 2021. The organization works to reconcile the lack of childcare options available to families in Clackamas county. The group was started from a partnership between the Clackamas Education Service District and Clackamas county staff. According to the organization's website, they plan to "be on a path to universally accessible child care" in two years.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Estacada News

F-15s to soar over Oregon, SW Washington for July 4

The Oregon Air National Guard will help set the Independence Day mood in several local communities. F-15 fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard are set to fly over several cities in Oregon and two in Southwest Washington for Independence Day. The jets, part of the 142nd Wing, will take off from the Portland Air National Guard Base at Portland International Airport and will soar above multiple July 4 celebrations and parades at a noticeably lower-than-normal altitude of 1,000 feet. Beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, the first community will see the aces' aerial "salute" at speeds of around 400...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook creates community library in West Linn

After recently moving to the area for his new role at Clackamas Community college, Cook is enjoying the connections created through reading. In an increasingly digital age, Tim Cook feels there's something refreshing about the tangibility of a book. He's spent over 30 years in higher education and finds solace in its "old school" format. Cook, who recently moved from Vancouver, Washington to West Linn and has served as the president of Clackamas Community College since 2018, has made it his goal to pass on that love through his new community library. After helping create one of 10 such...
WEST LINN, OR
Estacada News

My View: Federal funds needed to improve election administration

A $20 billion bill in Congress would help every state make elections more secure with predictable funding. Elections systems in the United States are considered critical infrastructure. That means that like energy, food and transportation, they must be modern, secure and properly maintained. Afterall, these systems support our fundamental political right — the right to vote. Unfortunately, we don't fund elections like critical infrastructure. According to the Election Infrastructure Initiative, a nonpartisan partnership of elections officials, nonprofits, counties and state governments, Oregon is $767,477,251 short of what it needs to fully fund elections over the next 10 years. I love...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

New Estacada community development coordinator hired

Commission appoints Mara Enciu Garrett to guide the downtown Estacada districtEstacada resident Mara Enciu Garrett has been hired by the Downtown Estacada Commission (DEC) as the new community development coordinator for the city. Part of Enciu Garrett's role is acting as Main Street Manager for the Downtown Estacada district. The city of Estacada's website identifies the Main Street manager as "the local expert on downtown revitalization and the Main Street 4-point approach." The Main Street 4-point approach is the central concept of the Estacada Main Street program plan, started in July 2021. The Downtown Estacada Commission has been working since 2018 to refurbish Estacada's Main Street as the commercial center of the town. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Vinson
Estacada News

Survey: 93% of pets are part of 'family' for Oregonians

Gentle and quiet, fat and toothless, old and set in their ways - we love our pets anyway.Oregon pet owners agree: pets are best for making you laugh. A survey from Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that 75% of Oregonians say their pets often make them laugh. Only 2% said their pet never makes them laugh. Roughly two-thirds of Oregonians said their pets often reduce their stress levels or feelings of loneliness. One in three Oregonians have adopted a pet in the past two years, roughly since the start of the pandemic, the survey found. Nearly all Oregonians consider...
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Survey: Wildfire fears eased after spring rains soak Oregon

Nearly 80% of respondents had moderate or great concern about the loss of public forestland.Significant rainfall this spring noticeably greened up the Oregon countryside and appears to have calmed nerves across the state, according to a survey about wildfire danger conducted in June by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey, conducted from June 2-11, found that 60% of respondents felt wildfire was a threat to their local communities. In May 2021, that number was 68%. The wildfire perception survey interviewed 1,446 Oregon residents 18 or older. The survey sought to gauge how concerned Oregon residents are heading into...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Former state official: Thousands on brink of losing health care

Charles Gallia: Congress should make American Rescue Plan Act subsidies permanent before insurance premiums rise.Through my work as a co-founder of the Oregon Pediatric Improvement Partnership, which ensures children with special health needs receive the care they deserve, I have witnessed the need for greater access to quality, affordable health coverage across Oregon. When this need was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress expanded health insurance subsidies to more Oregonians and Americans than ever through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), helping thousands of families find plans that fit their budgets. Unfortunately, as those same families are paying higher...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

New Hatfield biography focuses on early years, governorship

With Senate papers due to open, historian praises 'admirable leadership,' but also touches on later scandals.Had Richard Etulain graduated four years after he entered Northwest Nazarene College, he would have heard a 36-year-old Mark Hatfield speak at the commencement ceremony in May 1959. But Etulain took an extra year to obtain a bachelor's degree from what is now a university in Nampa, Idaho. He was pursuing an Oregon dairyman's daughter who would later become his wife. So he did not hear Hatfield, then and now the youngest person ever elected governor of Oregon. That changed during his six years in...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Air Base#Air Combat#Air National Guard#Hornets#Oregon National Guard#123rd Fighter Squadron#Russian#Nato#The Air Force#Navy#Nimitz
Estacada News

City of Estacada seeks applicants for vacant seat on council

City Council holds open position after Justin Gates resignation on Monday, June 27The Estacada City Council is seeking candidates for the replacement of Councilor Justin Gates who resigned citing conflicts with policy covering in-person attendance of council meetings. He made his announcement at the last council meeting in June. The criteria to be considered for the position are: • Must be a qualified elector under state law (be at or over the age of 18). • Must reside within Estacada city limits for at least one year immediately before appointment. • Must not already work as a city employee. Applications for the position can be found on the city of Estacada website. They can be emailed to main@cityofestacada.org or mailed directly to P.O. Box 958, Estacada, OR 97023. They must be received in person or electronically by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 28. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Estacada officials propose zoning changes

Council and Planning Commission hope to increase multifamily and affordable housing. In a joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting on June 27, Estacada officials and residents discussed altering zoning sites in order to accommodate affordable housing. The Planning Commission proposed eight changes of varying priority. Increasing density in existing...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Wages will increase to $14.75 for much of the Portland area, $13.50 for outlying areas.Starting July 1, Oregon workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, with different minimums for workers depending on location. The state is divided into three zones: The highest minimum wage occurs in the Portland area's Urban Growth Boundary which stretches through Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The move placed Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. This Friday, workers in much of Multnomah, Washington...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Estacada City Councilor Justin Gates resigns

Gates cites family responsibilities conflict with schedule for council meetingsJustin Gates has resigned his position on the Estacada City Council citing conflicts between family obligations and council policy for in-person attendance at council meetings. Gates said his wife recently took a new job requiring she work evenings. Gates stays home evenings to provide parental supervision. His other option would be to arrange child care while he attends council meetings, which can be unpredictably long. While Gates could join virtually via an online meeting platform, City Council policy states that councilors are only allowed two join virtually for two consecutive meetings. His resignation aligns with his plans to forego reelection in November. "It gives somebody the chance to get in there and get their feet wet," he said. Gates was first elected to the council in 2012. Throughout his role as a city councilor, Gates has focused on family-oriented change, the growth of local businesses and the installation of more parks. He is also a volunteer coach for Estacada Little League and Estacada Youth Basketball. {loadposition sub-article-01}
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Estacada News

Oregonians send aid to Ukrainians, with love

Happy Valley woman mobilizes friends to create nonprofit, provide supplies and bread for war-ravaged countryWhile the world watched Russia invade Ukraine, Happy Valley resident Klavdia Moore cried. She cried for days because her homeland was again besieged by an aggressive nation. With a deep fear for her family living in Ukraine and for the millions of residents now at war, Moore decided to act. "It was the 24th of February, and I was at home alone. Watching the news broke my heart," Moore said. "I was devastated, but I often send packages to family living in Ukraine, so I...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Estacada News

U.S. Supreme Court overturns reproductive rights

Oregon reactions roll in on the ruling that ends federal guarantees of a woman's right to choose.The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling Friday, June 24, which has protected women's reproductive rights for nearly half a century. A leaked document had foreshadowed the seismic shift in the court, which had upheld other reproductive rights cases in the decades following Roe. The high court on Friday eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, which leaves the questions of abortion to the states, not the federal government. The ruling was on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

My View: My belief in the right to choose

Legislator: Oregon must continue its leadership in standing up for access to reproductive care. In more than 30 years of ordained ministry, I have been asked countless times to provide counsel, prayerful support and pastoral care to people making medical decisions. I believe that individuals are the best decision-makers when it comes to their own sacred bodies, in consultation with their health care providers. During those 30 years, I have seen a lot. That's why I'm calling for stronger pro-choice leadership in Oregon than ever before. I believe in the separation of church and state. Laws which restrict abortion use...
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Estacada Garden Club awards scholarship to local student

Estacada High School graduate Oliver Morgan wins sustainability focused scholarship The Estacada Garden Club awarded Estacada High School graduate Oliver Morgan with its $500 scholarship. The club's scholarship is offered to a graduating senior going into a post-high school program related to horticulture and/or environmental sciences. Morgan plans to major in landscaping and minor in environmental sustainability at the University of Oregon, which made him an easy choice for the award. "We at the Estacada Garden Club take a lot of pride in making sure that our scholarships go to students that will promote our garden club values, like...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
82
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy