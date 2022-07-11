Omaha neighbors concerned over new development

An Iowa man is going to prison for pulling a gun on officers. A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley is formally introducing the new leadership of the Nebraska GOP at a news conference Thursday morning.
An Iowa man is going to prison for pulling a gun on officers. A 16-year-old boy was killed Wednesday evening after he was ejected from an SUV in a crash. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a crash a day earlier involving a semi-truck and a train.
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A big drug bust recently brought in what law enforcement is calling fake pills. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha division said a total of 32,000 fake pills were seized in Omaha over a two day span that started July 8th. Law enforcement said these...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who took a large downpayment but did little more than provide excuses. Many times, the authorities will tell customers to file a lawsuit. Once a criminal lawyer in Peru, Ricardo Alarco is convinced he’s a crime victim...
OMAHA, Neb. — A six-hour standoff involving Omaha police ended peacefully when the suspect surrendered early Wednesday morning. Investigators at the scene near 114th and Q streets said the suspect had a felony warrant out of Iowa for robbery. They arrived around 10 p.m. and the suspect refused to come out.
LANCASTER COUNTY–(KFOR July 14)–A traffic stop just before 10am Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Emerald in western Lancaster County ends up turning into a large narcotics bust. In a news release, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said that members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a motorhome...
The 78-year-old Lincoln man found dead in his home Monday morning died of blunt force trauma, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday. Following initial autopsy results, Wagner said Gene Oltman's death is being investigated as a homicide. Oltman lived at the home in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an additional arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in a Westroads Mall parking lot in September 2021. OPD said Thursday that Izayah Mapp, 21, had been arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree felony assault as well as two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of vandalizing the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge had his charges dropped in Douglas County, but he was still convicted for similar charges in Pottawattamie County. According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, charges against an alleged Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge vandal were dropped...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A random act of violence is caught on camera in a quiet neighborhood. The bizarre attack by strangers leaves members of a Sarpy County family with serious injuries. It’s not yet known who targeted them and why. Investigators hope a video will lead to answers and arrests.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium offered another look at its elephant calves Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Zoo officials also announced they are expecting another calf in fall 2023. 6 On Your Side: Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. The bizarre attack by...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a crash a day earlier involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, south of Walnut. According to the sheriff’s news release, Ronald Huntoon, 54, of Council Bluffs, was killed...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police are stepping up their speeding patrols near Interstate 29. A speed enforcement project by the department found drivers going at least 30 miles over the posted limit. Officers looked at how fast people were going in the area of I-29 and 9th...
Members of an Omaha neighborhood fought for months against a redevelopment project that they say will ruin their quality of life. Dodge County investigators are looking into what led to a deadly collision Saturday night.
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are stepping up enforcement of speed laws in the community. That's after police conducted a one-day special enforcement project Wednesday in the area of Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Officers focused on excessive speeding between the hours of 8 and 11 a.m. Authorities say speeds ranged between 65 and 81 mph in an 35 mph zone--meaning many motorists are traveling at least 30 mph over the posted speed limit. Police say two semis were clocked at more than 70 mph. Officers issued 70 citations for not only speeding, but for no insurance or registration, as well.
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darnell Travon Lee, 34, and Jerome Dupree Matthews, 32, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday at the one mile marker of Highway 34 for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Lee and Matthews were each held on $1,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — A wanted federal fugitive was taken into custody by the Council Bluffs Police Department on Monday night. Keven Spanel, 59, ran from law enforcement Wednesday after being released on medical furlough by a federal judge. According to U.S. Marshal's office, Council Bluffs police were responding...
OMAHA, Neb. — A 16-year-old was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. The accident, which occurred around 7:24 p.m. at Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road, involved a 2001 Ford Explorer, according to authorities. Omaha police said that the...
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha judge has issued a new ruling in a case involving the broad-daylight murder of Chris Gradoville. The man charged with murdering the Creighton University director of baseball operations has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial, temporarily, after writing a letter to a judge. Lidell Thornton wrote, in part:
Comments / 0