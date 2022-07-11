Omaha neighbors concerned over new development

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are stepping up enforcement of speed laws in the community. That's after police conducted a one-day special enforcement project Wednesday in the area of Interstate 29 and 9th Avenue. Officers focused on excessive speeding between the hours of 8 and 11 a.m. Authorities say speeds ranged between 65 and 81 mph in an 35 mph zone--meaning many motorists are traveling at least 30 mph over the posted speed limit. Police say two semis were clocked at more than 70 mph. Officers issued 70 citations for not only speeding, but for no insurance or registration, as well.

