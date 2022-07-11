ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

City of Muskogee working to find housing for 95 tenants displaced by fire

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
Video: Discarded cigarette forces 95 Muskogee residents to relocate after apartment fire

  • 95 residents displaced
  • Temporary shelter set up at Muskogee Civic Center
  • Discarded cigarette ignited fire Saturday
  • Donations being accepted at Neighbors Building Neighbors

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A fire that destroyed a major portion of an apartment complex in the city of Muskogee has officials scrambling to help those who have been displaced find a new place to call home.

Early Monday afternoon, entrances to the apartment complex had yellow police tape up.

No one was being allowed to return to their units at the Greenleaf Apartments at 705 South York Street in Muskogee.

Saturday’s fire, which Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said was caused by a discarded cigarette on a balcony of a unit, left 95 people looking for a new place to call home.

In video shared to Facebook by Rebecca Chewey, whose dad is among the displaced, flames can be seen shooting through the roof of a third flood unit at the apartment complex.

Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said when crews first arrived, some people had to be rescued off the balconies.

“We were very lucky, our guys did an excellent job, you know, guiding people out, rescuing victims,” said Moore

Moore said he heard that some civilians were also assisting tenants get out before they arrived on scene on Saturday.

Moore also said up to 40 units in one building were completely destroyed, while at least 60 units suffered fire and water damage.

No tenants are being allowed back inside the Greenleaf Apartment complex at this time.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Muskogee Civic Center to provide for people’s immediate needs including food, clothing, and shelter:

“They’re been completely removed from their norm and from their residence,” said Matt Rose, the Regional Disaster Officer. “It’s a big impact on their lives, The American Red Cross’s goal is to meet that immediate need with some mental health services with care, compassion and comfort while they’re in our facility here.”

That care has not gone unnoticed by guests Veronica Crowder and Linda Hammonds, who both escaped the fire with their most prized possession, their dogs.

While their units are still intact, they also had to put their name on the list for relocation.

“It’s whether we’re willing or capable of moving to Tulsa or Coweta to be totally displaced out of Muskogee,” she remarked, “Muskogee’s my home.”

Mayor Marlon Coleman said while they’d like to find everyone housing locally, that may not be possible as many of the tenants are on some type of assistance:

“We would love in a perfect world to have everyone here, but we don’t have that luxury right now because this is an emergency,” he explained, “they’re in temporary housing which is a large room in the Civic Center that’s not adequate for anybody.”

