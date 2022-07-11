One person hurt in Monday Pipestone County crash

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says they now have two men in custody. Walburg says the pursuit started in Minnehaha County and went into Moody County, on Highway 34, onto some gravel roads, back onto Highway 34 and eventually into Madison. The pursuit ended at...
A Wakonda man has been arrested in connection with a couple of stolen vehicle reports in Madison on Tuesday. The Madison Police Department responded to the two reports during the day on Tuesday. After arriving at the report of the second stolen vehicle, Madison Police Officers located the first one that was reported stolen abandoned nearby. The second report was for a pickup and trailer. On Tuesday evening, law enforcement received a report of a male trying to retrieve a vehicle from a tow yard in Chester. Officers confirmed that the person, later identified as Christopher Barta of Wakonda, had arrived in Chester in the stolen pickup from the second report. Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department officers responded and took Barta into custody. Through the investigation, the missing trailer was also located in the Chester area. Barta was charged with three counts of grand theft and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash west of Ramona on Sunday night just after 8:00. 40-year-old Cassandra Vrana of Oldham was driving a 2021 Mazda SUV south on 445th Avenue, attempting to turn west on 227th Street, when she saw a deer in the roadway and attempted to swerve to avoid it. Sheriff Tim Walburg said Vrana’s vehicle rolled onto its top into the south ditch. He said Vrana had some minor cuts, but refused medical treatment. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Walburg said that Vrana also had a warrant for her arrest for a theft charge out of Brookings County, so was taken into custody on that warrant.
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Deuel County are currently asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Isaiah Love was last seen in Clear Lake around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He has blue eyes, blonde hair and...
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people have been arrested following a lengthy police chase during which shots were fired from the suspects’ vehicle. Law enforcement initially attempted to pull the vehicle over Thursday afternoon on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota. However, authorities say the suspects refused to stop, and ended up leading officers on a chase.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man and woman are in jail in Brookings following the wreck of a vehicle they stole in Sioux Falls. Authorities captured the suspects following a one-car crash in rural Brookings County Monday morning. Tyler Addy, 37, and Amanda Silas, 31, and two...
The individual involved in a possible drowning Monday afternoon on Lake Okabena has been identified as a 19-year-old Worthington male. According to a Tuesday morning press release from Nobles County Sheriff Ryan Kruger, the sheriff's office and Worthington Police Department were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. to Lake Okabena for an active drowning. Responding officers learned a 19-year-old male was swimming and had gone under the water and not resurfaced.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities are investigating an early Wednesday morning fire in Sioux Falls. The blaze occurred in the 300 block of North Nesmith Avenue. No one was hurt in the incident. Below is the news release from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. —– Sioux Falls, South Dakota:...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car led authorities in Brookings on a search for the driver and suspects. According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:53 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 205th Street and 468th Avenue in rural Brookings County.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Monday’s officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls. We know that shots were fired and no one was hit. but at this time, the police chief is unable to comment on whether the suspect fired at officers.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after a liquor store clerk was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday night. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a liquor store in western Sioux Falls had suspected someone of shoplifting. The suspect returned a second time and presented a knife and took money from the clerk and register.
On Monday a traffic stop escalated into an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls. According to Dakota News Now, on Monday (July 11) Sioux Falls Police were tipped off about a group of men who were violating their parole and were hanging out in a home. At around 2:00 pm, as...
OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
Elijah Russell Andresen, Redwood Falls: misdemeanor careless driving – operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, fees and fines $185. Kari Lynn Clouse, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 76/60, fees and fines $145. Leah Yvette Hester, Redwood Falls: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content...
The Nobles County Sheriff's Office and Worthington Police Department, along with Worthington Fire and Rescue, were called to Lake Okabena Monday afternoon for a possible drowning. A search and rescue was attempted. Ultimately, a recovery was made. More details to come.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police are investigating a house fire as arson. The fire started about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along North Nesmith Avenue near Heritage Park.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the names of the two men killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash. Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report they have custody of a suspect they believe was involved in a stabbing. Sargent Michelle Hackett with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the stabbing took place in northwest Sioux Falls at 10:16 p.m. on Sunday. Hackett said the victim, 36, was uncooperative in elaborating on what happened, but police believe there was some sort of verbal altercation that led up to the stabbing.
Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
