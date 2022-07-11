ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

By Gary Ar. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvsdE_0gcG9OST00 The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations.

Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks.

An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192.

The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week.

The previously scheduled training comes amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In coordination with allies in NATO, the Air Force and Navy jets are among the military options to respond to an expansion of the conflict into neighboring countries or simultaneous incidents in Asia.

The Oregon training is meant to train pilots from different branches of the U.S. military on how to work together in a combat situation. The simulations also underscore how pilots would both fight with and against aircraft with different capabilities and pilots with different training.

VFA-192, nicknamed "Golden Dragons," is one of the west coast squadrons assigned to five nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, each of which can carry more than 64 planes and helicopters.

The squadron was most recently attached to the Nimitz-class carrier USS Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego.

When not at sea, the squadrons are based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California. Straddling portions of Kings and Fresno counties, it is the Navy's largest Master Jet base in the world.

The Navy and Marine Corps are the only branches to fly variants of the F/A-18E Super Hornet, a two-seat version of the original single-seat Hornet, which entered service in 1978.

The Air National Guard squadron, nicknamed "Redhawks," flies F-15Cs whose primary role is to knock out enemy aircraft to establish "air superiority" over a battlefield on land or at sea.

The Air Force is the only branch of the American military that flies the F-15C. The 123rd Fighter Squadron is part of the Oregon National Guard's 142nd Wing, a reserve component of the Air Force.

Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, the 123rd Fighter Squadron commander, said in a statement that the training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.

"This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air-superiority tactics," Hovanas said.

The Air National Guard jets have the "F" designation for an air-to-air fighter. The Navy jets are designated F/A, meaning they are designed for the dual roles of air-to-air fighters and ground attacks.

The squadrons will take off and land from the Portland Air National Guard base at Portland International Airport. The jets will fly out over the Pacific Ocean for the actual high-speed maneuvering. Other sessions would be over designated airspace in Eastern Oregon.

In order to avoid noise disruption in the Portland area, the aircraft will wait until after 8 a.m. to launch and return by 4 p.m.

The Air National Guard F-15C Eagle would also be used to intercept enemy bombers approaching a target. It has a top speed of Mach 2.5 — two and one-half times the speed of sound, or just under 1,900 mph.

The F/A-18 Hornet have been used in combat to support ground attacks and make bomb or missile strikes against troops or other targets. It also was used to shoot down Russian-built MiG aircraft flown by enemy forces. The Hornet has a top speed of Mach 1.6, just over one-and-one-half times the speed of sound, or nearly 1,200 mph.

The 142nd Wing is slated to be the first American squadron — active duty or reserve — to receive the new F-15EX model. The jets have significantly upgraded avionics and materials compared to the original F-15s that entered service with the Air Force in 1974.

The new Lockheed Martin F/A-35 Lightning II is entering service with the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Tree-ravaging beetle threatens Oregon ecosystems

The emerald ash borer was spotted in Forest Grove, Oregon Department of Forestry officials say.The trees are dying, and the fish could be next. An invasive beetle — the emerald ash borer — has arrived in Forest Grove with a lethal reputation, at least as it concerns native ash trees. While local entomologists and foresters have anticipated this day, there is little to do to prevent a loss of tree canopy and habitat that could have devastating consequences for broader ecosystems. Last month's discovery of the ash borer in Forest Grove was the first time the invasive insect has been...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Canby native to lead Life Flight

Most recently serving as Life Flight Network's interim CEO, Ben Clayton named to permanent role July 6AURORA -- Life Flight Network has selected aviation safety and operations leader Ben Clayton to serve as its chief executive officer. Based in Aurora, Life Flight Network is the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, providing ICU-level care to communities in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Clayton, who hails from Canby, was selected from a large field of candidates following a robust national search and interview process led by Life Flight Network's board of directors. A...
CANBY, OR
American Pickers coming back

The show is looking for antiques, collections and more and there could be some treasures within the area.The American Pickers are returning to Oregon looking to film new episodes, and places like Canby, Molalla and Aurora could have just what they are looking for. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in October 2022. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique "picking" on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. They...
AURORA, OR
Gloomy forecasts for Democrats in two key Oregon races

Experts say races for Oregon governor and Fifth Congressional District are too close to call for now.As the last Fourth of July fireworks fizzled on Monday, Oregon moved into the stretch drive of the 2022 election season. With four months to go until the Nov. 8 general election, guessing the outcome of Oregon political races is highly speculative. But that hasn't stopped a growing chorus of prognosticators. Despite a 36-year winning streak, a Democratic victory in the 2022 election for governor was called "no sure thing." The race for the supposedly Democratic-tilting 5th Congressional seat was "too close to call."...
OREGON STATE
My View: Federal funds needed to improve election administration

A $20 billion bill in Congress would help every state make elections more secure with predictable funding. Elections systems in the United States are considered critical infrastructure. That means that like energy, food and transportation, they must be modern, secure and properly maintained. Afterall, these systems support our fundamental political right — the right to vote.
OREGON STATE
Canby plans economic, housing open house

The July 14 event will focus on city's economic opportunity analysis and housing assessment projectsCanby community members are invited to the economic opportunity analysis and housing assessment open house on Thursday, July 14. The open house will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held on the main floor of the Canby Civic Center, 222 NE 2nd Ave, and will provide an overview of the city's Housing Production Strategy and Economic Opportunity Analysis. Light refreshments will be provided. The meeting will feature residential and commercial buildable lands inventory, current and projected population and demographics, and housing costs...
CANBY, OR
Canby & Molalla briefs

A quick look at events and activities that are upcoming in the Canby and Molalla areas - July 13, 2022 issueWild Hare Music Fest set for fairgrounds The Wild Hare Music Festival returns to the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby July 15-16 with a country flair and rising stars. The 22 artists that include fast-rising Oklahoma songwriter Zach Bryan, Grammy-nominated guitar phenom Marcus King, alt-country road warriors Lucero, groove-heavy Portland favorites TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, punk-inflected honky-tonk outfit Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, truth-telling Texan Vincent Neil Emerson, versatile troubadour Red Shahan, and cinematic country-folk lyricist Charley Wesley...
CANBY, OR
Survey: 93% of pets are part of 'family' for Oregonians

Gentle and quiet, fat and toothless, old and set in their ways - we love our pets anyway.Oregon pet owners agree: pets are best for making you laugh. A survey from Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that 75% of Oregonians say their pets often make them laugh. Only 2% said their pet never makes them laugh. Roughly two-thirds of Oregonians said their pets often reduce their stress levels or feelings of loneliness. One in three Oregonians have adopted a pet in the past two years, roughly since the start of the pandemic, the survey found. Nearly all Oregonians consider...
PORTLAND, OR
Survey: Wildfire fears eased after spring rains soak Oregon

Nearly 80% of respondents had moderate or great concern about the loss of public forestland.Significant rainfall this spring noticeably greened up the Oregon countryside and appears to have calmed nerves across the state, according to a survey about wildfire danger conducted in June by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The survey, conducted from June 2-11, found that 60% of respondents felt wildfire was a threat to their local communities. In May 2021, that number was 68%. The wildfire perception survey interviewed 1,446 Oregon residents 18 or older. The survey sought to gauge how concerned Oregon residents are heading into...
OREGON STATE
Canby welcomes July Fourth with open arms

Canby's downtown was a mass of humanity and fun during the Independence Day celebration.As colorful floats, cars and other entertainment for the eyes and ears rolled through Canby's downtown on July 4, the annual parade symbolized more than merely fun. It provided hope that things would, in the end, be all right. Canby's Independence Day Celebration was back after two years of uncertainty, a welcome reminder that, despite death and sickness that's plagued the state since 2020, there was still fun to be had. "Oh, this is just great, just great," Canby's Christina Morrow said as the parade...
CANBY, OR
New Hatfield biography focuses on early years, governorship

With Senate papers due to open, historian praises 'admirable leadership,' but also touches on later scandals.Had Richard Etulain graduated four years after he entered Northwest Nazarene College, he would have heard a 36-year-old Mark Hatfield speak at the commencement ceremony in May 1959. But Etulain took an extra year to obtain a bachelor's degree from what is now a university in Nampa, Idaho. He was pursuing an Oregon dairyman's daughter who would later become his wife. So he did not hear Hatfield, then and now the youngest person ever elected governor of Oregon. That changed during his six years in...
OREGON STATE
Survey: Majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws

Residents of state are more polarized on issue than nationally based on political party affiliation.A majority of Oregonians support stricter gun laws, according to a new poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The nonpartisan independent research group on Thursday released data reporting 59% of survey respondents say they believe the state's firearms laws should be stricter, which is in line with an April 2021 Pew Research poll finding 60% of Americans want stricter gun laws. The beliefs center surveyed 1,446 Oregon adults between June 2 and 11 about gun regulations. Last month, an 18-year-old man in...
OREGON STATE
Aurora farmer plans Igniting Hearts festival

Joanne Engerman-Lemons sees the struggle returning veterans have had and wants to offer help on her farmProviding a home and purpose for veterans transitioning back to civilian life is a cause that Joanne Engerman-Lemons wants to help. To that end, she and a bevy of volunteers are planning the initial Igniting Hearts Farm Festival at her Lions Heart Farm in Aurora. The goal is to raise money to build four tiny, off-the-grid homes for veterans who need a place and community that will support their physical, emotional and spiritual needs while living and working on the farm. The festival...
AURORA, OR
Oregonians send aid to Ukrainians, with love

Happy Valley woman mobilizes friends to create nonprofit, provide supplies and bread for war-ravaged countryWhile the world watched Russia invade Ukraine, Happy Valley resident Klavdia Moore cried. She cried for days because her homeland was again besieged by an aggressive nation. With a deep fear for her family living in Ukraine and for the millions of residents now at war, Moore decided to act. "It was the 24th of February, and I was at home alone. Watching the news broke my heart," Moore said. "I was devastated, but I often send packages to family living in Ukraine, so I...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
My View: My belief in the right to choose

Legislator: Oregon must continue its leadership in standing up for access to reproductive care. In more than 30 years of ordained ministry, I have been asked countless times to provide counsel, prayerful support and pastoral care to people making medical decisions. I believe that individuals are the best decision-makers when it comes to their own sacred bodies, in consultation with their health care providers. During those 30 years, I have seen a lot. That's why I'm calling for stronger pro-choice leadership in Oregon than ever before. I believe in the separation of church and state. Laws which restrict abortion use...
OREGON STATE
Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Community College celebrates Juneteenth, Pride Month

Inaugural Summer Connections event held June 17 at the college's campus in Oregon CityA space to celebrate culture and community was created on Friday, June 17, as dozens gathered at Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus in honor of Juneteenth and Pride Month. CCC's inaugural multicultural event Summer Connections invited people of all walks of life to come as they are and enjoy cultural performances, family activities and more while learning and reflecting about history, systemic injustice, resiliency, identity, allyship and pathways toward equity, college officials said. Juneteenth Juneteenth commemorates the date June 19, 1865, when the last legally enslaved...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Utility announces workweek change

The local utility will convert to a four-day workweek beginning July 5, sees plenty of positives in itCanby Utility is changing to a four-day workweek beginning July 5. The office will open be open from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and will be closed on Fridays. The change was approved by the Canby Utility Board of Directors on May 10. According to a Canby Utility release, the change in hours of operation provides customers additional opportunities to engage with the utility on a daily basis with extended hours. This schedule also provides increased...
CANBY, OR
Canby store manager honored

Fred Meyer's Nicole Smith recently was recognized as one of the year's Top Women in 'Grocery.Canby Fred Meyer manager Nicole Smith has been recognized as one of 2022's Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national retail publication. Smith was chosen to receive the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office. "Nicole (and other nominees) is a dedicated Fred Meyer associate committed to serving customers and our community," said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. "Each of them is deserving of this national recognition for their significant work in our grocery stores." Smith manages the Canby Fred Meyer and oversees 300 associates. She is an active member of her community and has partnered with local nonprofits to provide donated hygiene supplies, cleaning products and groceries. She was recognized in the Store Leader category of Top Women in Grocery. Those recognized will be honored at the Progressive Grocer awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
Canby's Yard of the Month

Canby Garden Club tabs Holly Street Dental as its July honoree for its outstanding multi-colored roses.There's no missing the spaces around Canby's Holly Street Dental office. Instead, there are roses upon roses on the property. When in full bloom, there's a vibrant color palette that is hard to miss. So hard, in fact, that the Canby Garden Club has named the office, located at 300 N. Holly St., its Yard of the Month for July. Phil Edmunds has a long history with the office, and with roses. His family had been growing roses in the area since 1949. When he...
CANBY, OR
