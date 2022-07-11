ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Snaps Win Streak as Twitter Drags on Tech

By Karee Venema
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Stocks closed lower on Monday following weekend reports that China initiated a new round of restrictions to combat rising cases of COVID-19.

The directives included a week-long shutdown of non-essential businesses in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, which sent casino stocks tumbling. Wynn Resorts (WYNN, -6.5%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS, -6.3%) were among the notable decliners.

The news out of China also weighed on oil prices, with U.S. crude futures shedding 0.7% to end at $104.90 per barrel.

"Oil prices are weakening as crude demand outlook is hit by a one-two punch from China's rising COVID cases and Wall Street jitters that inflation is hitting the U.S. economy much harder than analysts were expecting," says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at currency data provider OANDA. "Oil will struggle to hold the $100 level if China's COVID situation deteriorates much further."

In terms of the sector logging the worst performance to kick off the trading week, that distinction easily went to communication services, which fell 3.0% amid an 11.3% drop in Twitter (TWTR) stock. Shares in the social media platform were hit by reports that Tesla (TSLA, -6.6%) CEO Elon Musk will terminate his $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

TWTR's decline bled into other sectors, with Alphabet (GOOGL, -3.1%), Amazon.com (AMZN, -3.3%) and Meta Platforms (META, -4.7%) all chalking up big losses.

The widespread selling snapped the Nasdaq Composite's five-day win streak, as the tech-heavy index finished off 2.3% at 11,372. The S&P 500 Index declined 1.2% to 3,854 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.5% to end at 31,173.

YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 slumped 2.1% to 1,732.
  • Gold futures declined 0.6% to finish at $1,731.70 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin shed 6% to $20,497.90. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU) fell 4% after Jefferies analyst Randal Konik downgraded the yoga apparel maker to Underperform (Sell) from Hold. The analyst cited concerns over LULU's "sky high" sales per square feet, as well as rising competition in an increasingly crowded space. "We believe there is limited upside ahead, especially as recession risks rise, and there is uncertainty as it relates to the performance of footwear and MIRROR [LULU's home gym], limiting visibility," Konik says.

Another Inflation Update on Deck

So, what's in store for this week? A lot, that's for sure. In addition to the start of second-quarter earnings season, inflation data will remain front and center. The Labor Department will release its consumer price index (CPI) for June on Wednesday morning, with last month's red-hot reading (CPI rose 8.6% year-over-year, the fastest annual pace since December 1981) still fresh on investors' minds.

Regardless of what happens, Tony DeSpirito, CIO of BlackRock's U.S. Fundamental Active Equities, believes that it's best to take a more defensive positioning. "This includes owning energy and financials," DeSpirito says, while also adding "healthcare for a dose of resilience."

Indeed, healthcare stocks are especially helpful as an inflation hedge becaue they can pass higher prices along to consumers. Read on as we explore a dozen healthcare names that are poised to do well in almost any market condition.

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Catch a Second Wind to Start Second Half

U.S. equities managed to escape negative territory Friday and finish in the black despite some downbeat economic data – a welcome beginning to 2022's second half after a dreadful performance through the midway point. Front and center Friday was the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, which delivered...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Steady, But Bed Bath, Cruise Lines Tumble

A slow macroeconomic news day resulted in one of the lowest-volume sessions of 2022, though a few individual equities endured more than their fair share of volatility. The S&P 500, which finished with a small gain Wednesday, posted the index's smallest intraday range for the year, according to Michael Reinking, senior market strategist for the New York Stock Exchange. "That bit of stability is welcome after the violent reversal seen during yesterday's session, which saw the early 1% gain in the S&P 500 turn into a 2% loss when all was said and done."
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Weak Data Opens Trap Door Under Stocks

Stocks started the day on solid footing as investors cheered reports that China is easing back its COVID-related restrictions by reducing the quarantine period for international travelers coming into the country to 10 days from 21 days. Those gains were short-lived, however, with markets taking a sharp turn lower after...
STOCKS
Fortune

Rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will sell its stake in BYD have erased nearly all the carmaker’s stock gains for the year

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shares in the Chinese electric car manufacturer—which recently beat Elon Musk's Tesla in global deliveries of electric vehicles—slumped 12% on Tuesday after 225 million shares were added to the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing's Central Clearing and Settlement System on Monday, a precursor to a share sale. The number of BYD shares in the clearing database matches the stake owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, acquired in 2008.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Hennessy Cornerstone Value (HFCVX)'s Data-Driven Success

Staying the course can be difficult for many investors when the stock market gets choppy and drifts down, as it has of late. But that’s not the case for the three managers at Hennessy Cornerstone Value (HFCVX). Over the past 12 months, managers Neil Hennessy, Ryan Kelley and Josh...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Safety-Seeking Investors Drive Stocks Higher

Defensive stocks and the Nasdaq were in rare alignment, leading the way Thursday as much of Wall Street watched Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continue his economic tightrope walk. A day after telling the Senate Banking Committee that a recession is "certainly a possibility," Powell told the House Financial Services...
STOCKS
Community Policy