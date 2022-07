The yachting series earned nods for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. UPDATE (JULY 12, 5:50 P.M.): Below Deck Med's longtime leader, Captain Sandy Yawn, expressed her excitement for the series' first Emmy nominations in a statement to The Daily Dish. "How incredibly exciting that Below Deck Mediterranean is nominated for an Emmy award this year! Thank you to the Television Academy for this honor. I am beyond humbled and proud to be a part of the show’s ever-growing success," she shared. "As the series continues to grow and evolve, we put our hearts and souls into filming a show that not only entertains viewers, but also showcases that anyone can work in the maritime industry."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO