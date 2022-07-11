ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The sale of 2 Spanish talk radio stations may counter the spread of disinformation

NPR
 3 days ago

Two radio stations are for sale in Miami, and normally, a transaction like this gets little attention. But this potential sale has members of the Cuban American community and Republican officials upset. It boils down to politics, charges of disinformation and censorship. And as NPR's Greg Allen reports from Miami, the...

www.npr.org

Miami New Times

Kyiv Suburb Accepts Miami's Offer of Guns and Ammo

In early June, when City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell announced plans to host a gun buyback program wherein firearms turned in by Miami would be donated to the Ukrainian war effort, it was unclear whether the besieged Eastern European nation had any need for weapons from South Florida, much less whether such an arms transfer would be legal or feasible.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Restaurants Fight Back Against One-Star-Review Google Shakedown Scam

For decades, perhaps even centuries, people have relied on word of mouth when it comes to recommendations for goods and services. In the 21st Century, crowdsourced sites like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google have become clearinghouses for user reviews, helping to steer us to everything from hair salons and hardware stores to martini bars and medical practitioners.
MIAMI, FL
City
Miami, FL
thenextmiami.com

Photos: Starwood’s New Miami Beach HQ; CEO Sternlicht Comments On Miami Market

Photos show Starwood Property Trust’s new headquarters office building in Miami Beach. In an interview with the WSJ, Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht also revealed his opinion on the current state of the Miami market. Completion of the office building had been expected last year, but was delayed by...
sflcn.com

National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica to Perform in Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – In celebration of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence, The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council will present The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica (NDTC), for three performances in South Florida. Under the Patronage of Consul General Oliver Mair, Gala Performances will be staged on Saturday, October 1 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center and Sunday, October 2 at The Miramar Cultural Center, in Miramar. The Florida performance will include a dedicated performance for children with workshops on Monday, October 3.
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

TRUMP INTERNATIONAL BEACH RESORT MIAMI UNVEILS SPECIAL “MIAMI SPA MONTH” MENU; TREATMENTS STARTING AT JUST $109

From pre-natal to couples massages and body treatments, guests can now relax at the newly renovated spa. Whether looking for a fun spa day with the girls, seeking to relax with that special someone or simply in need of some “me-time,” let Aquanox Spa at Trump International Beach Resort Miami pamper you this summer. The newly renovated spa is offering a specially curated menu for Miami Spa Month from July 1-August 31, 2022, with treatments starting at just $109.
MIAMI, FL
elitetraveler.com

Klaw: Surf and Turf Goes Up Market at Miami’s Hottest Eatery

Pairing seafood with prime beef is always a gastronomic luxury, but Klaw – Miami’s newest upmarket restaurant – takes things to a whole new level, with an expertly created menu of carefully sourced ingredients served in an elevated setting. The restaurant is the latest venture from the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Sold Phony COVID-19 Test Results to Travelers: FBI

A Miami woman was arrested after authorities said she was selling phony COVID-19 test results to people who needed to test negative to travel. Melissa Stephanie Barbery, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of fraudulent use of personal identification information, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

South Florida Vice Mayor Apologizes for ‘Disrespectful’ Encounter With Cop

Residents in a South Florida community have responded with mixed reactions after its vice-mayor stopped a council meeting to apologize for a video where she is seen sassing a police officer. Body-cam footage was leaked earlier this month showing Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins’ April encounter with a Fort Lauderdale police officer after being pulled over for allegedly speeding. In the video, Perkins can be heard telling the officer he should “find something better to [expletive] do.” She was accused by critics of being “rude, disrespectful and unprofessional” as the video went viral earlier this month, though supporters have described the controversy as a political attack, questioning why the months-old encounter suddenly surfaced as elections near. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, vice mayor Perkins interrupted the meeting to apologize and read an open statement: “This was a traffic stop for alleged speeding. Not a criminal matter,” she said. “If any exchange on my part, in the conversation with the police officer, is perceived as being disrespectful, I do apologize,” she said to residents and officials who were in attendance. Barbara Stern, an attorney representing Fort Lauderdale Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31, appeared at the meeting to slam Perkins, directly telling her that her actions in the video “were deplorable and unbecoming of an elected official.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to bomb threats in South Florida

(WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood and Miami responded to reports of bomb threats in the area. The Hollywood Police Department responded to a call of a bomb at an office building at 6565 Taft St., Wednesday. In Miami, police received a call of a bomb threat at around 11:15 a.m.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hundreds of Citizens policies dropped after home values exceeded $700,000 cap

Rising inflation has cost hundreds of Florida homeowners access to affordable property insurance. New data provided by state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp., Florida’s “insurer of last resort,” shows that the company dropped 2,267 policies statewide during the 12-months ending June 30 because their homes’ replacement value exceeded $700,000.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

American Airlines Increasing Flights Between Miami & Tel Aviv To Daily

Miami is getting a major boost in service to Tel Aviv later this year on American Airlines. American will begin operating flights between MIA and Tel Aviv on a daily basis, an increase from the three weekly flights currently operating. Daily service begins on October 29. Tickets went in sale...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Florida woman finds giant iguana in her toilet

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida woman got a late night scare when she found something unexpected in her toilet. Michelle Reynolds told WSVN she stumbled across the uninvited guest when she went to make herself a snack. “I came down last night at 10:30 to make my little treat,...
FLORIDA STATE

