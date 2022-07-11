ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heatwave Music Festival 2022 Set Times and Essential Info

By Samantha Belanger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to feel the heat at the debut edition of Heatwave in Chicago this weekend? Stay in the know with all of the essential info!. We’re officially only a few days away from the inaugural Heatwave Music Festival. This weekend, festival-goers will flock to Douglas Park to dance the...

Secret Chicago

The Tacos Y Tamales Festival Returns To Pilsen This Weekend

The Tacos y Tamales Festival is returning to Pilsen this weekend! From July 15-17, the festival is back for its annual gathering. The Pilsen-based celebration finds its inspiration from Tianguis, a traditional Mexican and Central American market or bazaar. Now, it’s time to come together this weekend to celebrate Latin...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
CHICAGO, IL
vinepair.com

Shift Diaries: What 4 Chicago Bartenders Make on a Friday Night

We’re continuing VinePair’s new Shift Diaries series with a trip to the Windy City, asking real bartenders around Chicago how much they earn in tips on a typical Friday night, what their crowd is like, and what everyone around town is drinking. VinePair asked bartenders working everywhere from a Ravenswood brewery to a pop-up restaurant in the West Loop to chronicle their shifts from happy hour to last call.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago women revitalizing the Lawndale, one storefront at a time

Vetress Boyce opened the only Black-owned beauty supply store in Lawndale. One of North Lawndale’s newest storefronts is occupied by a beauty supply store. Boyce Enterprises Beauty Supply is the only Black-owned beauty supply store in the area. It’s part of the reinvesting in the community, specifically on 16th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Handmade And Secondhand Goods At Monthly Thrift Event In South Chicago This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — For South Side thrift and resale shop enthusiasts, an upcoming event is sure to be a great opportunity to bring home hidden treasures. The Commercial Avenue Special Service Area, along with Bridges/Puentes: Justice Collective of the Southeast and Invest South/West, are hosting the Southeast Side’s monthly thrift event “Thrift and Thrive/Mercado Abierto” noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 9100 S. Commercial Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago woman turns life around through CTA's Second Chance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman has managed to turn her life around -- from battling opioid addiction to becoming an example for others fighting the same fight.You might even run into her on your commute in her brand-new job. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza introduces us to Evelyn Barnes in a story you'll see only on 2."It is a whole new beginning for me."Evelyn Barnes made the seemingly impossible -- possible.After her mother died of aids, her grandmother took care of her and raised her in Oak Park until..."She had a heart attack and died when there was no one...
CHICAGO, IL
Rl Grime
Secret Chicago

Drink With Dinosaurs At Replay’s New Jurassic Park Pop Up

Escape to an air-conditioned jungle this July. When Replay Lincoln Park launches a new pop-up you know it means business. After the success of previous pop-ups which saw the beloved bar transform into the likes of Moe’s Tavern, Shrek’s Swamp, and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the beloved vintage video games bar is back with another of its pop-culture-themed pop-ups to send fans into overdrive. This time around it has transformed its arcade bar at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue into none other than a Jurassic Park-themed jungle hideout as people flock to movie theaters to see the conclusion of the Jurassic Park saga.
CHICAGO, IL
#Music Festival#Heatwave#Video Cameras#Musical Instruments#Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cta
fox32chicago.com

Threats made against Bridgeview music festival: police

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Police are monitoring threats made towards the North Coast Music Festival. The annual event is held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview. Organizers say a Facebook post targeted at the music festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence. The person who made the threat has...
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
Chicago Defender

The Black Chicago Neighborhood Clean-Up

Taking pride in the spaces where you reside is something everyone should have. It is the job of community members to ensure their neighborhoods are clean, safe spaces to live, fellowship, and raise families. For many neighborhoods where minorities reside sidewalks and streets are riddled with trash of all kinds. It seems as though the members of the community don’t take pride in where they live, however, for one southside neighborhood this narrative is slowly changing. Willie Williams; a former Chicago Public Schools educator, author, entrepreneur, and avid community activist has taken up the reigns and decided to organize a community beautification event, The South Shore Community Clean-Up days. On Saturday, July 16th at 10 am beginning at the South Shore Cultural Center, Willie Williams and his team will bring together a group of volunteers to clean and improve the appearance of the South Shore neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

South Side Mother, Housing Activist With Disability Wants To Be A Maxim Magazine Cover Girl: ‘We Are Capable’

KENWOOD — Ashley Salibellas has long felt disrespected by potential employers and others because of her physical disability, which stems from a childhood brain tumor. Now, the Kenwood resident, mother and housing activist plans to prove people with disabilities can do anything — not least of all, model for an international magazine’s centerfold — as she campaigns to be Maxim’s 2022 cover girl.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Pirate Pride built on history, struggle and fun, alums say

The 1918 Proviso Township High School yearbook notes that Quinella Bernice Watson is “quiet and unassuming, but still water runs deep.” On another page, Arwilder Marie Lyles is “ready to help at any time.”. Watson and Lyles were among the first Blacks to graduate from Proviso, which...
FOREST PARK, IL

