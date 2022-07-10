Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you own a Dutch oven or not, you've probably heard about all the benefits of cooking with one. They're one of the most versatile pieces of cookware available, because they can be used to sear, bake, braise, deep fry, sauté, simmer, and roast. They're the ideal vessel to slowly braise a pot of short ribs and they do equally as well as a deep fryer for fritto misto. Dutch ovens can serve as a bread cloche, too — they create the perfect environment for bread to rise and form into a crispy, crunchy loaf. These high-quality cookers have an enameled surface that makes them naturally nonstick, and the bold colors make for a fun and elegant addition to any home kitchen.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO