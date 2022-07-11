ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom?

By @Djxo313
Hot 107.9
Hot 107.9
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JAOfL_0gcFTr5C00

Today’s Asking For a Friend came in the form of a DM. A Hustler wrote us and said that she’s in an interracial relationship with a white man but has always dreamed of jumping the broom at her wedding ceremony. Now she’s afraid that she may offend her family and the culture by carrying out the tradition with her caucasian fiancé.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Surprisingly, Headkrack and Lore’l had totally different opinions on the matter! Watch below and let us know who you agree with him.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Hot 107.9

Hot 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 hip-hop station!

 https://hotspotatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy