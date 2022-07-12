Texas Tech plans $200 million football facilities project

Texas Tech on Monday night announced it plans to spend $200 million on new football facilities, bringing to fruition a dream Kirby Hocutt has discussed since shortly after he became the Red Raiders athletics director 11 years ago.

The project will include a four-level building in the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, connecting via skybridge to the Sports Performance Center and the newly planned Womble Football Center, a two-level structure that will replace the current Football Training Facility. In an online presentation Monday night, senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti said it will be the largest contiguous football complex in the country.

"This is our most important project," Hocutt said. "This project will be a landmark on our beautiful campus, and it will elevate Texas Tech football to the vision that we have, the level of success that we've experienced before and are determined to get back to."

The south end zone building also will incorporate a new Double T scoreboard to replace the iconic one that was installed in June 1978. It will be the same size or slightly larger than the original, Hocutt said, and stand atop the new structure.

"Your attention is automatically drawn to that Double T scoreboard," Hocutt said. "It's a historic landmark for so many of us. We heard from the Red Raider nation how important that was."

Two bell towers and video boards also will flank the Double T scoreboard in renderings Tech revealed.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in November, immediately after the 2022 regular season with the demolition of the current south end zone structure. It is scheduled to be complete in time for the 2024 season, Tech said. The timeline is pending approval from the Texas Tech System Board of Regents at the meeting Aug. 11-12.

Hocutt said the project is being funded in part by donors, in addition to the revenue stream from all the new premium seating areas in the south end building itself.

"This is an historic day as we announce our intentions to construct what will be the premier football facility in the Big 12 Conference and nationally," Hocutt said. "This facility, when completed, will not take a backseat to any other school in the country. We have received tremendous interest from many of our supporters regarding this project and anticipate that continuing as we get closer to officially breaking ground.

"Our intent is to be the top athletics department in the country. As we look into the long-term future of college athletics, this project will set the stage for what we anticipate as decades of success on the gridiron for our Red Raiders."

Pending approval from the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents at its upcoming meeting on Aug. 11-12, the project is slated for groundbreaking immediately following the 2022 football season in anticipation of opening prior to the 2024 campaign. Tech officials said the project is not fully funded, but has reached a point to allow work to begin in November.

Level one of the four-level building will house a 7,200-square-foot field-level club for game day viewing, home and visitor locker rooms, home and visitor press conference rooms and a recruiting lounge. Level two will feature loge boxes, as well as new entry points and concessions areas for fans. Level three will house coaches offices and the top level will be premium suites.

The team will emerge from the center of the ground-level club when it takes the field on game day.

"There'll be Red Raiders on each side of them," Hocutt said.

Plans for the two-story Womble Football Center were announced in October. That building is expected to be 100,000 square feet or slightly more, roughly double the size of the one-story Football Training Facility that sits on the same spot. Work on that project originally was scheduled to begin early this year, but Tech officials decided to hold off and combine it all into one grand endeavor.

They like the idea of putting all the football team's and staff's needs in close proximity. "It'll be as great of a layout as you will see in college football," Hocutt said, "with the practice field location, the adjacency of the indoor practice facility and then the connection to the stadium."

The stadium upgrades come as Joey McGuire takes over the program for his first season as head coach this fall.

"This is incredible," McGuire said. "What we're talking about is a game changer. A lot of people are like, 'This is a game changer conference-wise.' No, this is, nationally, a game changer. I've been to a lot of places and have seen a lot of different facilities, and we have an opportunity to be as good or better than anybody in the nation, so I'm really excited about that."