Oak Ridge, TN

New Roane State police chief is familiar face on campus

By Bob Fowler
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
If Danny Wright hadn’t been cutting a class and playing cards in Roane State Community College’s student lounge, his life would have been very different.

“Roane State is the reason I’m in law enforcement,” said Wright, the community college’s new director of public safety and police chief.

Highway patrol officers on a recruiting mission had entered the lounge and handed out information about careers in law enforcement. As a student, that intrigued him, Wright said.

He enrolled in Roane State’s first police science class in the spring of 1974.

“The rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

During his lifelong career in law enforcement, Wright’s credentials include:

  • Rockwood police chief
  • Undercover narcotics officer as a special agent for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
  • Director of the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division
  • State trooper
  • Oak Ridge Police Department patrol officer
  • Adjunct Roane State professor, a post he still holds.

He‘s currently in the middle of his fifth four-year term on the Roane County Board of Education and served as its chairman in 1994.

Harriman resident Wright, 67, also continues to referee high school and middle school basketball games throughout the region.

Wright’s association with Roane State goes back years. He recalled working in the maintenance department as a teenager and helping move Cuyler Dunbar’s enormous desk into his third-floor office. That office was inside the building that would later be named for Dunbar, Roane State’s first president.

Wright’s education includes a Roane State associate degree, a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s degree from the University of North Georgia.

During his career, Wright has investigated cases ranging from homicide to armed robbery, and about one-fourth of his work involved illegal drug cases.

He worked as a TBI undercover narcotics agent for five years. One drug investigation spanned eight months and resulted in the seizure of more than 120 pounds of cocaine and $3.5 million in cash.

Wright earlier served as interim Roane State police chief for nearly a year at the request of Marsha Mathews, vice president of business and finance.

He was hired full-time last December. He is responsible for overseeing law enforcement at all of Roane State’s nine campuses, including the one in Oak Ridge. The department has 11 certified police officers and 30 part-time security officers.

Wright said he’s been busy working to upgrade the department’s equipment, promoting its officers and seeking improved communication systems.

Three officers have been certified as instructors in active shooter training and will be teaching those principles to other officers, he said.

“Roane State is a great place to get an education, and it’s a great place to work,” he said.

Wright said his daughter, Raganne Treadway, is taking classes at Roane State to become certified as a registered nurse.

Information about Roane State’s Department of Public Safety can be found online at roanestate.edu/police.

***

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554. Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at roanestate.edu/reconnect.

Bob Fowler is a staff writer for Roane State Community College.

wvlt.tv

2 Knoxville police officers arrested on DUI charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville Police Department officers were arrested on driving under the influence charges Wednesday night, KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News Thursday. KPD Officer Adam Parnell was arrested in Jefferson City, Erland said. Officer Parnell was stopped just after midnight while off duty....
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Two from Scott County among Highway Patrol graduates

NASHVILLE | Two law enforcement officers from Scott County were among the graduating class of 22 Tennessee state troopers on July 1, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced. Tommy Silcox, who is a member of the Scott County Board of Education and formerly worked as chief deputy at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, was among them. So was Adam Douglas.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Best Hospital In Tennessee

If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Monroe County Schools bus service remains in limbo

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee schools transport about 700,000 students a day while school is in session. More than 8,600 bus routes are covered statewide but buses running on the first day of school in Monroe County remains in limbo. On paper, nothing is finalized for buses to be operational. Thursday, leaders at Monroe County […]
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. School Board candidate misused funds at his job as principal of a Christian school

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As the principal of Heritage Christian School in Ohio, Knox County School Board candidate Steve Triplett (R - District 7) misused funds. Pastor Peter Folger from the Cleveland Baptist Church said the financial office discovered "things were happening financially," and Triplett was "essentially going to be fired." The Cleveland Baptist Church founded the school in 1974, according to its website.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

New 91,000 square foot Orthopaedic Institute in Knoxville to employ 150 people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center held a grand opening for its new Orthopaedic Institute on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The facility replaces the former Advanced Orthopaedic Center and UTMC says it is a one-stop shop for all things orthopedic. It is the result of a partnership between UT Medical Center, OrthoTennessee and University Orthopaedic Surgeons. According to UTMC, the partnership will bring the most comprehensive orthopedic care — including musculoskeletal research — to the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

