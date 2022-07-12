ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

After long delay, Hall approves replacement for these elementary schools

By Ben Anderson
 3 days ago
Hall County Schools has approved $35 million in funding for what officials are calling replacement elementary school No. 1, intended to house students from the White Sulphur and Riverbend elementary schools.

Hall County Schools has approved funding for the first of four new elementary schools, after delaying the project for more than eight months due to exorbitant construction costs.

At the last school board meeting on June 27, the board approved $35 million in funding for what officials are calling replacement elementary school No. 1, awarding the contract to Carroll Daniel Construction. The price tag is significantly higher than the $25 million the school system had originally hoped to pay for each school, but it is far lower than the $43.6 million one of the schools bid for last November.

The school is intended to house students from the White Sulphur and Riverbend elementary schools. It will be located on a new property at the intersection of Ramsey and White Sulphur roads. Construction is planned to finish in the fall of 2024.

The 133,000-square-foot school will have 66 classrooms, and it will be able to hold up 1,025 students.

The four new elementary schools will replace seven existing ones: McEver Arts Academy, Myers Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Riverbend Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, Tadmore Elementary and World Language Academy.

This would bring the total number of elementary schools from 20 to 17. The average age of elementary schools in the district is 42 years.

In November, Superintendent Will Schofield blamed federal spending, in particular coronavirus relief funds, for the huge surge in construction costs.

“I compare it to a drunken sailor frenzy in that we have passed out so much money at the federal government through some of these programs, that supply and demand is certainly working well,” he said at the Nov. 8 school board meeting. “We’ll be watching it on a month-by-month basis and hope that we see some end of the tunnel.”

