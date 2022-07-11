ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff to add more parking

By Amber Ruch
Kait 8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will add more parking after crews demolish an old MRI building. According to a release from the VA, construction work began June 30 with the fencing off and closure of affected areas to maintain visitor and employee safety, including...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Grand opening held for new elementary school in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new elementary school in Sikeston opened its doors to the public Tuesday night, July 12. Lee Hunter Elementary hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its grand opening. The groundbreaking for the new building happened last year. The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, August...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Pocahontas park gets handicap-accessible upgrades

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County park has some new options to help kids who struggle day-to-day with disabilities. On Wednesday, July 13, Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton announced the Parks and Recreation department had finished the installation of a handicap swing set at the Overlook Park. Sutton said the...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Organization to meet over the future of Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Region 8 group is looking to enhance its community. Discover Paragould will meet on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss its Concept Plan presentation. Officials said they plan to engage the community with future growth scenarios and develop Paragould’s planning concepts.
PARAGOULD, AR
point2homes.com

625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Poplar Bluff, MO
Government
KFVS12

Sikeston man saved during wellness check

Man wanted in connection of stolen vehicle in Paducah. Sedgewickville was enjoying a special Fourth of July celebration within its community. The Bollinger County Library celebrated 75 years on Saturday, July 9.
kbsi23.com

New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department adds K9

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Medical Center#John J Pershing#Parking Spaces#Won Freedom
KFVS12

New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Gideon in New Madrid County, Missouri is small - so it wasn’t shocking when the Gideon Police Department got called to a house for a wellness check when a resident was worried about their neighbors. Chris Hensley, the Chief Deputy of New...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Funeral services for Jimmie Lou Fisher announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould resident Jimmie Lou Fisher, who was one of Arkansas’s longest-serving constitutional officers, has died. According to our content partner Talk Business & Politics, the 80-year-old Fisher began her political career in 1970 when she was elected county treasurer of Greene County. She held that post for eight years.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman on suspicion of battery following the disappearance of her boyfriend. Early Tuesday morning, Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Carl Dennis Shye. Several hours later, ASP inactivated the alert after he was found alive. Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Shye’s...
PARAGOULD, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo.

Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots were fired. Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/11. Updated: 13 hours...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. It happened in Sikeston in a quiet neighborhood. Neighbors realized something was amiss with an elderly man who was residing in a home on Luther Street.
SIKESTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Oregon County Sheriff Arrests July 4 – 10, 2022

On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seth W Brown of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant driving while revoked/suspended-1st offense, class D misdemeanor. He was released on 07/05/2022 after posting $100.00 cash bond. On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin Parnell of Alton on an...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

String of break-ins leaves community on edge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A dangerous summer trend that could leave you at risk has the Paragould Police Department asking for your help. Over the weekend of July 9, and July 10, the Paragould Police Department received calls of 6-7 different car break-in reports. This continues a trend that Paragould Police...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9. Police said when they got into the home a couple in their 50s was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s...
GIDEON, MO
Kait 8

Fourth of July fight leads to second-degree murder charge

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Corning man has been charged with second-degree murder after investigators said a fight turned deadly. According to court documents, on July 5 the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted Arkansas State Police to assist in a death investigation. ASP Corporal Tony Hill interviewed four people...
CORNING, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy