Inclusive playground planned in Vancouver, family concerned for existing memorial park

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver and the nonprofit organization Harper’s Playground hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new, inclusive playground at Marshall Park. According to the city, the newly designed playground will keep the Chelsea Anderson Memorial and the fire department theme throughout. A...

