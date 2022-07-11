ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gy0kN_0gcExxfN00

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Year-old shooting has Columbus police looking for this man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers want the community’s help to find a man accused in an east Columbus shooting last year. The suspect, Aries Cotner, shot at two men inside a car driving west on East 11th Avenue at around 2 p.m. on April 29, 2021. One of the men in the vehicle was hit by one of the bullets fired by Cotner, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, reported missing in Ross County

FRANKFORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing from the Frankfort area. Cheyenne Nutt, 15, was last seen leaving a home in the area Sunday night. The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Waverly area.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciencealert.com

Get Ready For The 'Biggest' Full Moon of The Year, Happening Wednesday Night

July's full moon – nicknamed the Buck Moon – will charge across Earth's skies on Wednesday, July 13. The Moon will reach its peak at about 2:38 pm EDT (1838 UTC) on Wednesday, but the Buck doesn't stop here; the moon will appear bright and full on Tuesday and Thursday night (July 12 and July 14), as well.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermoon#Strawberry Moon#Earth#Full Moon#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
ohmymag.co.uk

A huge comet has entered the solar system and will be visible in July

This year’s sky has been incredible for astronomers so far. First with the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids and the Tau-Herculids and Bootids meteor showers, as well as the various comets that have been coming close to Earth. Now another comet will be seen in the sky. Tracked since...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Don’t miss the biggest supermoon of 2022 next week

We’re finally kicking into the hottest months of the Summer here in the United States. Despite the rapidly increasing temperatures, though, the sky still has plenty of great events to show off. Coming up this month, skywatchers will have a chance to nab a view of the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Supermoon.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

A massive comet and supermoon will light up the night sky this week

Hubble snapped images of K2 in 2017 when the frozen visitor was 1.5 billion miles from the Sun, just beyond Saturn's orbit. Even at that remote distance, sunlight is warming the frigid comet, producing an 80,000-mile-wide coma that envelops a tiny, solid nucleus. NASA/ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)K2 could be one of the largest comets Earthlings have ever seen.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
Pocono Update

Don't Miss Out | Buck Supermoon Will Be The Largest Full Moon This Year

The Buck moon on July 13 will be the most massive and brightest supermoon this year. Buck Moon is the name the July supermoon goes by according to the Almanac, male deer known as bucks will have fully grown antlers at this time, with each regrowing antler becoming grander year after year. According to The Farmer's Almanac, other names the July supermoon goes by are animal-related, including Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when the fish would return for the natives to harvest. This supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth in 2022, arriving just after sunrise at 5 a.m EDT, according to Space.com. Just 200km closer to Earth than the most recent Strawberry moon, with the moon being officially full 9 hours and 38 mins later.
ASTRONOMY
chirag vasara

This year buck supermoon will be the largest full moon

This year's most extensive and brightest supermoon, the Buck moon, will take place on July 13. When the July supermoon is known as Buck Moon, male deer, also known as bucks, will have fully developed antlers, and each year's regrowth will be even more impressive than the last. Another name given to the July supermoon by The Farmer's Almanac is the Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) or the Salmon Moon (Tlingit), which refers to the time of year when the local fish return to be harvested. According to Space.com, this supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth around 5 a.m. EDT in 2022. Strawberry Moon is just 200km closer to Earth than the last Strawberry Moon, and it will be fully risen a little over 9 hours and 38 minutes later.
NBC4 Columbus

Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport warehouse

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A female victim and male suspect are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. Groveport police laid out the full account of what occurred in a 12:37 p.m. update. Agencies said multiple calls came in between 5:22-5:24 […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport shooting: Man tries to save suspect’s life

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A man on his way to work following a shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport Monday said he tried to save the suspect’s life. One woman died after being shot inside the SK Foods warehouse on the 3300 block of Toy Road early Monday in what police said was a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, missing in Union County for three days

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday. UCSO states that Annaka Leslie reportedly ran away from home and was last seen at 4pm on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and multi-colored tennis shoes while carrying a black backpack.
UNION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Bob Evans CEO dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Steven A. Davis, 64, who served nine years as CEO of New Albany-based Bob Evans, has died. According to a press release, Davis, who was the first Black person to run the company, died Sunday. Davis’ career consists of several stints as a chief executive...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy