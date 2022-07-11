ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

10th Circuit: Right to record police is clearly established under First Amendment

By JULIA CARDI julia.cardi@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court said in a ruling Monday that recording police encounters is a clearly established constitutional right in Colorado, reversing a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit brought by a journalist who claims a Lakewood officer prevented him from recording a DUI stop. Abade Irizarry, identified as...

