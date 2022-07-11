ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville-native to feature in major film

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoDzX_0gcEsLAo00
This image released by Columbia Pictures shows a scene from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” (Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville-native will be making her reappearance to the big screen in Sony Picture’s upcoming thriller Where the Crawdads Sing. Jerri Tubbs is widely recognized for her role in The Walking Dead as Margo, as well as appearances in Stranger Things and Ozark.

According to her spokesperson, Tubbs will play Patti Love Andrews in the new feature film and will take the stand to testify in the small town’s big murder trial.

“In her gut-wrenching performance, Tubbs is questioned by defense lawyer, Tom Milton, played by Primetime Emmy winner and Oscar nominee, David Strathairn,” states the spokesperon.

A news release states that Tubbs attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Newburgh and attended Memorial High School for her freshman year, where she played basketball and was in choir, before moving to California.

“Newburgh was a great place to grow up,” said Tubbs,” I will forever cherish my memories there.”

While in California, Tubbs attended San Jose State University where she received her BA in Theatre Arts and earned her MFA in Acting at UCLA, her spokesperson says. Jerri was a student of Ivana Chubbuck, one of the premier Hollywood acting coaches at her studio in Hollywood.

Where the Crawdads Sing will debut in theaters exclusively on July 15, 2022. 

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Happy 5th Birthday River Kitty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Summer is here and who doesn’t love going to the Riverfront to enjoy the weather? While you’re there, you might as well stop by the infamous cat café. Right near the Riverfront is where River Kitty Cat Café was established in 2017.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tauren Wells to bring “life-impacting” live show to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Christian Pop-Rock superstar is bringing his live show to Evansville this autumn, and the Old National Events Plaza wants you to join them!. Tauren Wells will be performing hits off his newest album Joy in the Morning, as well as singles such as ‘Hills and Valleys,’ ‘Known,’ ‘Famous For (I Believe),’ ‘Until Grace,’ and others!
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Movies#Evansville#Sony Picture#Memorial High School#Newburgh#Theatre Arts#Mfa
WEHT/WTVW

T-shirt vendor giving chance for free gasoline

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State woman says wearing a certain shirt during the Hopkins County Fair could land you some free gas. A local company called “Blue Chico” is selling limited edition 2022 Fair t-shirts. If you buy one, we’re told it puts you in a drawing for prizes, including free gas. For […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

All-School reunion put together for Rex Mundi alumni

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — High school reunions are nothing new, but how about for schools that closed half a century ago? Over the weekend, Rex Mundi alumni from across the years rejoined together for an all-school reunion. The get-together marked the 50th anniversary of the last graduating class in 1972. Although the school may not […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“A League of Their Own” wowing pro athletes 30 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thousands of girls are competing to be the best of the best in the USSSA softball tournament, and while they’re in the Tri-State they’re looking up to the professionals taking over Bosse Field. “I just remember being one of those young girls in the stands and to have the opportunity to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Strangers pitch in to rescue children locked in car in Evansville

Over the weekend, the Brummett family was heading to Golden Corral for a late lunch. Before they could make it through the restaurant’s doors, they came across a woman desperate for help. “We walked over and I asked if she was okay because she looked distraught,” says Cody Brummett....
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands arrive for Sturgis Bike Rally

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country. “A lot of the same people come back every […]
STURGIS, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Silver Alert canceled for missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing man out of Evansville. Evansville police are currently looking for 71-year-old Stephen Glaser. Glaser is a white male, said to be around 6’1″ and 240 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He...
WEHT/WTVW

One fire lunch with JFD

Has the summer heat got you down? The Jasper Fire Department are here to help! They will be having an cookout in Jaycee Park. It will start at 11 a.m. for kids aged 6-14.
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bosse Field hosts professional fast pitch softball series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville has softball fever! Not only is the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals Tournament happening this week, but a professional fast-pitch softball team will be at Bosse Field on July 12 through 14. The USSSA Pride will take on the Smash It Sports Vipers at 7:30 p.m. each of those nights. Gates […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy