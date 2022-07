“The camp was great, and I loved every day of it!” says Giana Lee, rising 9th grader and camp participant. From June 13-17, 2022, UNC Greensboro hosted Intersection UNCG, Technology and Innovation Explored Through Fashion, Architecture, and the Arts, a summer camp for curious and creative middle school girls in collaboration with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Greensboro. Each day of camp provided a hands-on and minds-on introduction to unique undergraduate degree programs in music, fashion, animation, theater, and geology, along with an afternoon at the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

