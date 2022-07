Only Murders in the Building guest star Nathan Lane set an Emmy record this morning as he landed his seventh nomination, becoming the most-nominated guest actor, across comedy and drama categories, in the history of television. The three-time Tony winner’s nom, in the category of Comedy Guest Actor, follows three for Modern Family, and one apiece for roles on Mad About You and Frasier, along with a sole Drama Guest Actor nom for The Good Wife. When Deadline caught up with the actor this morning to discuss the recognition, he teased where his Only Murders character Teddy Dimas is headed, at the same time revealing new details about a pair of anticipated A24 films in which he stars: Ari Aster’s horror Disappointment Blvd. and Larry Charles’ comedy F***ing Identical Twins.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO